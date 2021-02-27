Conan the boy of the future arrives in Blu-Ray and streaming, all on the announcement Dynit

All fans of Conan the boy of the future have been waiting for this news for some time: Dynit has announced that the anime directed by the master Hayao Miyazaki will return in the most ambitious edition ever created.

Through a statement released through its official social media, the Italian publisher revealed that the most beautiful adventure ever told, the only series entirely directed by the master Miyazaki, it will come back three times bigger than ever!

Conan the boy of the future will arrive pfor the first time in Blu-Ray, in a prestigious revised edition. The Ultimate Edition will include 4 Blu-Ray Discs with the entire series in original 4: 3 format and 3 Blu-Ray discs with the series in 16: 9 format, from 4K scanning of the original negatives. This new version from Dynit will feature the historical audio and dubbing of 2007, as well as the original language with subtitles.

There will then be a double in the cardboard box vinyl containing the soundtrack original and the TV theme, which can also be downloaded digitally, a 120-page artbook, a 48-page booklet with synopsis, cards and insights, card-sets with the protagonists of the work, a paper toy and a maxi poster.

On top of that, Conan the boy from the future is about to land in streaming su Amazon Prime Video e VVVVID. From March 29, the work will be available for viewing on both platforms. Fans will be pleased to know that official merchandising is also on the way to the Dynit shop.