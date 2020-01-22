“Completely brazen!” Natalia Téllez and her freckles are immortalized on Instagram

Some days ago, Natalia Téllez He took sighs on social networks after posing without any piece of clothing, and this time he shared a photo with his more than 2 million followers in which he looks!cheeky!

Thanks to his talent and charisma, the driver of Divine Net He has won millions of loyal followers, and some of them take advantage of his creativity To express your love and support.

It turns out that one of his followers dedicated a fanart to the too actress, who did not hesitate to share it through his account Instagram, and in the description, in addition to thanking the detail to his fan, he wrote:

“A completely brazen Natalia! I love"

It may interest you:

Are you pregnant and that's why they asked for marriage ?! Ex de Lupillo Rivera breaks the silence

“Agüita del balance” Natalia Téllez spends the new year with Gonzalo Vega Jr. (PHOTOS)