Complete spoilers from chapter 260 of My Hero Academia: another hero enters the scene

It is about to approach the exit of My Hero Academia chapter 260, which will be another brick for the far-reaching events that Horikoshi is telling at this juncture. While the official publication will take place on Sunday 9 February at 17:00 on MangaPlus, some important spoilers of the chapter have already been released online.

While criticism continues in China about My Hero Academia, the first spoilers on chapter 260 emerge from the country of the dragon, which is even fully shared. After the events of last week, Endeavor advances towards Dr. Maruta while he tries to escape in the corridors of the hospital.

However, Eraserhead is there and easily blocks it with one of the special elastic bands. As the hero watches him, the doctor seems to lose weight and grow old suddenly, while Tsukauchi and Present Mic approach him to question him on the spot. However, the hospital doctors get in the way, separating the heroes from the doctor still on the ground. The heroine rabbit Mirko is also visible in a cartoon, but the scene immediately returns to Aizawa who with a threatening look captures the doctor by binding him.

Ujiko, however, begins to laugh suddenly while a large number of nomu begin to raid from a side corridor. One of them hits the bad guy, pointing out that it's actually a Twice clone: the real Shiga Maruta is in his laboratory, already seen previously, where there are numerous containers filled with liquid and amorphous beings inside.

Maruta begins her escape from the place as the heroes, in particular Mirko, approach as they make their way through the corridors crowded with monsters. As Ujiko approaches John, the nomu capable of using a teleportation quirk, the walls of the lab are broken through, involving even the small nomu in destruction.

Now Mirko and Ujiko are face to face, with the latter truly frightened. It therefore seems that for the villain of My Hero Academia there is really a catch in the near future.