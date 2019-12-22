 Compilation DC Comics: trailers of Diana: Princess of the Amazons and Wonder Woman: Warbringer, look at the new faces of Suicide Squad

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Very quiet week of news from DC Comics that are basically led by the launch of two trailers of Wonder Woman titles that will arrive in January with a focus on the younger audience, together with a better look at the new Suicide Squad that has arrived this week To united states.

Diana: Princess of the Amazons trailer

The first of the trailers we bring is the one dedicated to “Diana: Princess of the Amazons”, the junior graphic novel (middle-grade) by Shannon and Dean Hale, Victoria Ying, Lark Pien and Dave Sharpe, which will be released in January in the United States.

I was so excited to write about the young Wonder Woman, ”Shannon Hale acknowledges. I always wondered what young Diana would feel as she grew up as the only girl in her world. How extraordinary, but also potentially lonely. We started from there and we got to explore who Wonder Woman was as a child, and we challenged her with an adventure that would help her form who she would become.

Wonder Woman has always been one of my favorite superheroes, but Diana has been one of my favorite heroes, period, super or not, ”adds Dean Hale. Having the opportunity to tell a story in its formative years, providing one of the many “ingredients” of the story that combine to make it the heroine that it becomes, was an incredible honor.

It was a real pleasure to explore Diana as a child, ”says Victoria Ying. I had a lot of fun drawing it and felt that I could also be her friend.

Via information | DC Comics

Wonder Woman: Warbringer trailer

If we go to the young adult audience (young adult) we have the trailer of "Wonder Woman: Warbringer", the graphic novel based on the New York Times bestseller novel Leigh Bardugo that will be released on January 7 in the United States. The novel is graphically adapted by comic legend Louise Simonson and illustrated by Kit Seaton.

We are facing a modern reimagining of the iconic character, following a teenage Diana on a journey of self-discovery. Although Diana will become one of the greatest heroes in the world when she is Wonder Woman, first is Diana, the Princess of the Amazons.

Via information | DC Comics

Look at the new Suicide Squad

The new series of Suicide Squad has taken this week to the United States, hand in hand with the team "Injustice", the writer Tom Taylor and the artist Bruno Redondo. The protagonists Harley Quinn and Deadshot are joined by a series of new characters, including surviving members of the international super-terrorist organization known as the Revolutionaries, the same group that the Suicide Squad was assigned to kill. The DC website gives us a look at all these new faces, but as Taylor has already made it clear, we must avoid becoming too fond of …







Tom King explains the reason for the death of Batman's secondary character

The writer Tom king He went into detail the other day in a talk with EW the reasons that led him to end that important secondary character in Batman's life:

Not that I wanted to (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Alfred (FIN SPOILER) die! I love that character. For me it is a time to show, at the end of a long story, Bruce's maturity. Bruce is obviously defined by the death of his parents and his reaction to that death and how that led him to become Batman and do this completely crazy thing, which is to dress in leather and kick and punch people in the face every day. . But it's a completely crazy thing that saved the world. So, here is the death of (SPOILER: select the text to see it) his real father, Alfred (FIN SPOILER), and your reaction to that is not the same. That is what interested me. For me, he showed (SPOILER: select the text to see it) how well Alfred had raised him (FIN SPOILER). I am old enough now that I have lost people close to me. It is the worst thing that can happen to you and you never get over it, and you regret it forever. But it also becomes part of you and your duel is a kind of happiness because it still connects you with that person. There is a maturity in it.

In the full interview available on the EW website, he also addressed other issues, such as the issue of marriage that took place or what was the path that King planned to follow. It will be up to other writers to decide what to do with Batman and his various relationships in the future.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly