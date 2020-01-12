 Compilation DC Comics: era of action and terror for Batman, Sean Murphy works in a new series of Catwoman, and new continuity of DC

Share it:

DC week that undoubtedly stars Batman, thanks to the new phase that begins in his comics. Add to this other news such as a new series of Catwoman is prepared or that Mikel Janin works on a "big project" that does not have many details.

Another part of the headlines comes to us thanks to the question and answer event carried out by Dan DiDio, co-editor of DC, who has talked about some issues of the publishing house, but above all has talked about the new continuity to be lived in DC comics. We start!

New era of action and terror in Batman comics

This Wednesday the comic was published in the United States "Batman # 86", with which a new stage of the Dark Knight starts in the comics. A stage in which the art team formed by Tony S. Daniel, Danny Miki, Tomeu Morey and Clayton Cowles join the new writer of the series James Tynion IV. This start is produced with a nine-number arc titled "Their Dark Designs," in which Batman must face Deathstroke and a horde of murderers.

The DC Comics website has published an interview with Tynion where we can highlight that the tone of this new stage will be much darker, or as Tynion himself says, a stage that combines action and terror:

We have talked a lot about the tone we hope to give Batman. I still use the words "action-horror" and I think that will drive a lot of what we are doing. Batman has always been a scary character, and uses the fear of his villains as a weapon to help him do his job. There are ways in which we will drive that and take it to the world that he is helping to rebuild around him after the last year.

Via information | DC Comics

The first unpublished Batman story by James Tynion IV

Precisely now that Tynion lands in the Batman universe, it resurfaces that the story that has begun this week in the United States is not the first one that the writer makes of Batman. Already in the past he made a story that will never see the light as a comic and that now Tynion shares with everyone. This story was what allowed him to collaborate with Scott Snyder in Batman. Your writing can be found directly on this link.

Via information | Bleeding Cool | James Tynion IV

Sean Murphy works on a new Catwoman title

Directly on Twitter, the writer and artist Sean Murphy has announced that is developing a new "series" focused on Catwoman for DC. A project he is planning with writer Blake Northcott, who has also corroborated the news on Twitter. It seems that colorist Matthew Hollingsworth, a regular Muprhy collaborator, will also work on the project.

It has not been specified how this will fit with the current series of Catwoman or if it could save some kind of relationship with "Batman: White Knight" of Murphy.

Cover of Catwoman that I am doing for an upcoming series that I am drawing with the great Blake Northcott. Stay tuned for more details. This is the first time that I draw, so I opted for my own spin based on the animated series version (gray suit). Whiskers marks on his mask? Yes please".

Catwoman cover I'm doing for an upcoming series I'm plotting with the great @BlakeNorthcott . Stay tuned for more details. * This is the first time I've ever drawn her, so I went with my own twist on the TAS version (gray suit). Whisker marks on her mask? Yes please. pic.twitter.com/F1uWlvvFG4 – Sean Gordon Murphy (@Sean_G_Murphy) January 6, 2020

The cat is out of the bag: I'm working for DC Comics! I'm writing a story about Catwoman, co-written with Sean Murphy (he's also making the covers!) 2020 is going to be wild! I can't wait to show you what we've been working on … # meow🐈

The cat is out of the bag: I'm working for DC Comics! I'm writing a CATWOMAN story, co-plotted by @Sean_G_Murphy (he's doing the covers, too!) 2020 is going to be wild! Can't wait to show you what we've been working on … #meow🐈 pic.twitter.com/e4EmV7MlMy – Blake Northcott 🐈 (@BlakeNorthcott) January 7, 2020

New continuity and recovery of traditional numbering

DC co-editor Dan DiDio has revealed that the new official DC timeline, announced last year, will become what we should already call official history of the DC Universe from the renumbered "Wonder Woman # 750", a story by writer Scott Snyder and artist Bryan Hitch that establishes Wonder Woman as the first superhero of the new DC timeline. The idea that Wonder Woman was going to be the “first superhero” was already seen at the first glance at the new timeline, but now DiDio confirms those suspicions.

There has been a lot of talk, including myself, about our timeline, ”DiDio said in a question and answer event with retailers. The purpose is to bring a baseline storytelling that brings a level of consistency and more uniformity in the character's interpretations. We are looking to build a series of comics that retell the story of the DC Universe. Somehow, that will become our bible for the DC Universe. One of the first places where you will see that this happens is in ‘Wonder Woman # 750’. The change in numbering has a purpose in the sense that (in ‘Wonder Woman # 750’) is the first time we recognize the timeline and establish (Wonder Woman) as our first superhero, in a story by Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch. Something similar will happen in The Flash.

The comic "Wonder Woman # 750" will be released on January 22 in the United States, followed by “Flash # 750”, renumbered similarly, on February 26. But the thing does not stop there, because DiDio says that more series will be renumbered according to the old numbering.

The numbering (of ‘Wonder Woman 750’) is not a trick. It is the numbering in progress. You will not see a ‘Flash # 1’ or ‘Wonder Woman # 1’ In the immediate future. That is his new numbering in the future. And you'll see that will happen with a couple of other series. It won't happen with all the series, but it will certainly happen with some of the key comics.

Via information | Newsarama (1) (2)

Dan DiDio on Black Label, Doomsday Clock and cancellation delays and more

Finally, as other headlines that we can get from the DiDio question and answer event are your comments on the latest movements of the editorial in regards to cancellations, delays, etc … leaving the following announcements commitments:

He promises that there will be no further delays in the Black Label seal, he even promises that "We will not request anything until we are clear that this material will go as planned."

He acknowledges that due to the delays there have been with "Doomsday Clock" it was a bit complicated that there would be an interconnectivity with the rest of DC titles the way he wanted. However, he advances that we will see “a reflection of Doomsday Clock in the timeline”.

The co-editor has also commented that they are “playing” with the idea of ​​making a comic book reprint program for a dollar a month, but they have not yet been launched because they want to know if there is a real interest in the subject. We want to hear some comments about that if there is a real interest or not. When talking to retailers, we have heard that they are using dollar books as an entry point for people to buy periodically, but if they do not leave periodically, all we are doing is only once. Maybe creating a newspaper book in dollars is a way to start that buying pattern again. It's an idea".

Via information | Newsarama (1) (2) | Bleeding cool

Less periodicity for graphic novels by young readers

Another of the topics that DiDio has commented on is its editorial program for graphic novels aimed at young readers. The co-editor is very happy with the reception they are having, but advances that they will space even more the launches to make a better promotion.

I am happy to say that we feel very comfortable with what we have seen in the line of young people (readers). We had two successes: ‘Diana, Princess of the Amazons’ Y ‘Teen Titans: Raven’, with a very good result for us. The good thing about (Raven) is that there are two more volumes. We are making a small adjustment in the delivery of this material. We've been getting three a month, probably in the middle of the year let's lower that number to two a month. I think we need a little more respite, more time to promote and market these comics in the right way.

Via information | Bleeding cool

Mikel Janin participates in a great project with DC

The comic "Batman # 85" marks a turning point for Batman in the comics as it marked the end of a stage, bringing the march of the artists who were in charge of these comics. One of them was the illustrator Mikel Janin. A stage of three years, 30 numbers, 614 pages.

Newsarama has been able to talk long and hard with Janin shortly after he finished drawing the last page of “Batman # 85” this past December, with which he gives the witness. They have reviewed these years with the Dark Knight, but they have also talked about what is to come, as the artist participates in a guest number of the Brian Michael Bendis Superhero Legion and then moves on to a new and great project for DC , well has renewed its exclusivity contract with them for another three years, since it was already linked with elle in 2011.

I would really love to stay in Batman forever! He replies by asking what next big project he would like to do now or if he wants to continue with Batman-like things. But I guess a change will be good in many ways. As I told you, I'm doing a little work on Legion, which is great for moving other creative muscles. And I am very excited to work with Bendis! Thereafter, a great project is coming, but I can't talk much about him, especially since I still don't know much! (Laughs)

Via information | Newsarama