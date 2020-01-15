Sports

Competition sanctions Fede Valverde with a match for expulsion in the Super Cup final

January 15, 2020
Edie Perez
The Competition Committee sanctions with a match to Fede Valverde for his expulsion during the Super Cup final. The Uruguayan player saw the direct red in the last leg of the match by a foul on Álvaro Morata.

The Real Madrid player will complete the suspension in the League this weekend, when those of Zidane face Sevilla.

The suspension of Valverde is the result of one of the key plays of the game. Morata surprised the white defender with an action from the center of the field. The rojiblanco striker was much faster than the defenders and, finally, Fede Valverde knocked down Morata to avoid a face to face against Courtois. The action was the direct red card for avoiding the overt chance of scoring.

