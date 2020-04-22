Technology

Comparison OPPO Find X2 vs OPPO Find X2 Pro vs OPPO Find X2 Neo vs OPPO Find X2 Lite

April 21, 2020
Esther
In the summer of 2018, OPPO began its landing in Europe thanks to a striking model with a sliding camera, the Find X, which went on sale a few months later. The second generation has been made to pray And although it was expected for this year's MWC, the cancellation of the event forced OPPO to postpone its presentation until the beginning of March, when we finally met the OPPO Find X2 and the OPPO Find X2 Pro.

This week, in addition, the OPPO Find X2 Lite and the OPPO Find X2 Neo, two 5G models that land directly in the mid-range of the manufacturer, have seen the light. In total, therefore, we have four terminals in this new series Find X2. Let's see their similarities and differences.

OPPO Find X2 datasheet

OPPO FIND X2 PRO

OPPO FIND X2

OPPO FIND X2 NEO

OPPO FIND X2 LITE

SCREEN

6.7 inch OLED

3168 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz

6.7 inch OLED

3168 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz

AMOLED 6.5 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels, 90 Hz

AMOLED 6.4 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 765G

Snapdragon 765G

RAM

12GB LPDDR5

8GB LPDDR5

12 GB

8 GB

STORAGE

512 GB UFS 3.0

128GB UFS 3.0

256 GB

128 GB

SOFTWARE

Android 10 + ColorOS 7.1

Android 10 + ColorOS 7

Android 10 + ColorOS 7

Android 10 + ColorOS 7

FRONTAL CAMERA

32 MP f / 2.4

32 MP f / 2.4

32 MP f / 2.4

32 MP f / 2.0

REAR CAMERA

48 MP f / 1.7

48MP wide angle

13 MP telephoto f / 2.4, 5x zoom

48 MP f / 1.7

13 MP telephoto f / 2.4, 3x zoom

12MP ultra wide angle

48 MP f / 1.7

13 MP f / 2.4 telephoto

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

48 MP f / 1.7

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

DRUMS

4,260 mAh with 65W fast charge

4,200 mAh with 65W fast charge

4025 mAh with fast charge 30 W

4025 mAh with 30W fast charge

CONNECTIVITY

5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C

5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C

5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, minijack

5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, minijack

OTHERS

Screen fingerprint reader, IP68 protection

Screen fingerprint reader, IP54 protection

On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers

On-screen fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm

207 g

164.9 x 74.5 x 8 mm

196 g

159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7 mm

171 g

160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm

180 g

PRICE

1,099 euros

999 euros

699 euros

499 euros

5G and the latest from Qualcomm as a brain

Oppo Find X2 Pro 02 OPPO Find X2 Pro

The OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro share a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 20: 9 ratio, Quad HD + resolution (3,160 x 1,440 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate and a fingerprint reader. The OPPO Find X2 Neo and X2 Lite, meanwhile, also have a AMOLED panel with integrated fingerprint reader, but in this case, with FullHD + resolution and a diagonal of 6.5 and 6.4 inches respectively. To this, the Find X2 Neo adds a refresh rate of 90 Hz.


What is the response to the touch of the screen: the other hertz that affect the fluidity of your smartphone

Interestingly, the first three models opt for perforation to house the front camera, while the OPPO Find X2 Lite he is the only one who bets on a notch in the form of a drop. That front camera, by the way, offers a resolution of 32 megapixels on all four phones.

Oppo Find X2 02 OPPO Find X2

As for the processor, the OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro mount the Snapdragon 865, and the OPPO Find X2 Neo and X2 Lite include the Snapdragon 765G. It is, therefore, the latest Qualcomm chipsets for the high-end and mid-range, respectively, and both guarantee the compatibility with 5G SA and NSA networks.

Both the OPPO Find X2 and the Lite variant come with a configuration of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The other two models boost RAM to 12GB, but the OPPO Find X2 Pro includes 512 GB of capacity and the OPPO Find X2 Neo remains at 256 GB. What the four members of the Find X2 family do share is the operating system: ColorOS 7 based on Android 10.

More sensors on more modest models

Oppo Find X2 Neo 05 OPPO Find X2 Neo

If we look at the rear camera, we will see that the two most advanced models have a triple configuration, unlike the Neo and Lite variants, which they mount four sensors. The settings are as follows:

  • The OPPO Find X2 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX689 main sensor, a 48 MP Sony IMX586 wide angle and a 13 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

  • The OPPO Find X2 includes the great nugget Sony IMX586 48 MP As the main sensor, it is accompanied by a 12 MP ultra wide angle and a 13 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

  • The OPPO Find X2 Neo mounts a 48MP Sony IMX 586 main sensor f / 1.7, a 13 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP sensor for depth readings.

  • The OPPO Find X2 Lite has a 48 MP f / 1.7 main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP sensor for depth readings.

Oppo X2 Lite 05 OPPO Find X2 Lite

As for autonomy, we have 4,200 mAh of battery in the Find X2, which go up to 4,260 mAh in the Pro model, but yes, both support the new 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Quick Charge System. The OPPO Find X2 Neo and X2 Lite comply with 4,025 mAh of capacity and 30 W fast charge. Finally, it stands out the IP54 and IP68 resistance certification that we have, respectively, in the OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro (something of the that the two more modest terminals lack).

From 500 euros and up to over 1,000

Oppo Find X2

  • The OPPO Find X2 Pro 12GB / 512GB will be available in May in black (Ceramic) or orange (Vegan Leather) at a price of 1,199 euros.

  • The OPPO Find X2 8GB / 128GB will go on sale in the month of May in two colors (Black -Ceramic- and Ocean -Crystal-) at a price of 999 euros.

  • The OPPO Find X2 Neo 12GB / 256GB will hit the market on April 24 in two colors (Moonlight Black -black- and Starry Blue -blue-) at a price of 699 euros.

  • The OPPO Find X2 Lite 8GB / 128GB will be released from April 24 in two different colors (Moonlight Black -black- and Pearl White -white-) at a price of 499 euros.

