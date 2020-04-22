Comparison OPPO Find X2 vs OPPO Find X2 Pro vs OPPO Find X2 Neo vs OPPO Find X2 Lite

In the summer of 2018, OPPO began its landing in Europe thanks to a striking model with a sliding camera, the Find X, which went on sale a few months later. The second generation has been made to pray And although it was expected for this year's MWC, the cancellation of the event forced OPPO to postpone its presentation until the beginning of March, when we finally met the OPPO Find X2 and the OPPO Find X2 Pro.
This week, in addition, the OPPO Find X2 Lite and the OPPO Find X2 Neo, two 5G models that land directly in the mid-range of the manufacturer, have seen the light. In total, therefore, we have four terminals in this new series Find X2. Let's see their similarities and differences.
OPPO Find X2 datasheet
OPPO FIND X2 PRO
OPPO FIND X2
OPPO FIND X2 NEO
OPPO FIND X2 LITE
SCREEN
6.7 inch OLED
3168 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz
6.7 inch OLED
3168 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz
AMOLED 6.5 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels, 90 Hz
AMOLED 6.4 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
PROCESSOR
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 765G
RAM
12GB LPDDR5
8GB LPDDR5
12 GB
8 GB
STORAGE
512 GB UFS 3.0
128GB UFS 3.0
256 GB
128 GB
SOFTWARE
Android 10 + ColorOS 7.1
Android 10 + ColorOS 7
Android 10 + ColorOS 7
Android 10 + ColorOS 7
FRONTAL CAMERA
32 MP f / 2.4
32 MP f / 2.4
32 MP f / 2.4
32 MP f / 2.0
REAR CAMERA
48 MP f / 1.7
48MP wide angle
13 MP telephoto f / 2.4, 5x zoom
48 MP f / 1.7
13 MP telephoto f / 2.4, 3x zoom
12MP ultra wide angle
48 MP f / 1.7
13 MP f / 2.4 telephoto
8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh
48 MP f / 1.7
8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh
DRUMS
4,260 mAh with 65W fast charge
4,200 mAh with 65W fast charge
4025 mAh with fast charge 30 W
4025 mAh with 30W fast charge
CONNECTIVITY
5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C
5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C
5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, minijack
5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, minijack
OTHERS
Screen fingerprint reader, IP68 protection
Screen fingerprint reader, IP54 protection
On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers
On-screen fingerprint reader
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm
207 g
164.9 x 74.5 x 8 mm
196 g
159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7 mm
171 g
160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm
180 g
PRICE
1,099 euros
999 euros
699 euros
499 euros
5G and the latest from Qualcomm as a brain
The OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro share a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 20: 9 ratio, Quad HD + resolution (3,160 x 1,440 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate and a fingerprint reader. The OPPO Find X2 Neo and X2 Lite, meanwhile, also have a AMOLED panel with integrated fingerprint reader, but in this case, with FullHD + resolution and a diagonal of 6.5 and 6.4 inches respectively. To this, the Find X2 Neo adds a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
Interestingly, the first three models opt for perforation to house the front camera, while the OPPO Find X2 Lite he is the only one who bets on a notch in the form of a drop. That front camera, by the way, offers a resolution of 32 megapixels on all four phones.
As for the processor, the OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro mount the Snapdragon 865, and the OPPO Find X2 Neo and X2 Lite include the Snapdragon 765G. It is, therefore, the latest Qualcomm chipsets for the high-end and mid-range, respectively, and both guarantee the compatibility with 5G SA and NSA networks.
Both the OPPO Find X2 and the Lite variant come with a configuration of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The other two models boost RAM to 12GB, but the OPPO Find X2 Pro includes 512 GB of capacity and the OPPO Find X2 Neo remains at 256 GB. What the four members of the Find X2 family do share is the operating system: ColorOS 7 based on Android 10.
More sensors on more modest models
If we look at the rear camera, we will see that the two most advanced models have a triple configuration, unlike the Neo and Lite variants, which they mount four sensors. The settings are as follows:
The OPPO Find X2 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX689 main sensor, a 48 MP Sony IMX586 wide angle and a 13 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.
The OPPO Find X2 includes the great nugget Sony IMX586 48 MP As the main sensor, it is accompanied by a 12 MP ultra wide angle and a 13 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.
The OPPO Find X2 Neo mounts a 48MP Sony IMX 586 main sensor f / 1.7, a 13 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP sensor for depth readings.
The OPPO Find X2 Lite has a 48 MP f / 1.7 main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP sensor for depth readings.
As for autonomy, we have 4,200 mAh of battery in the Find X2, which go up to 4,260 mAh in the Pro model, but yes, both support the new 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Quick Charge System. The OPPO Find X2 Neo and X2 Lite comply with 4,025 mAh of capacity and 30 W fast charge. Finally, it stands out the IP54 and IP68 resistance certification that we have, respectively, in the OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro (something of the that the two more modest terminals lack).
From 500 euros and up to over 1,000
The OPPO Find X2 Pro 12GB / 512GB will be available in May in black (Ceramic) or orange (Vegan Leather) at a price of 1,199 euros.
The OPPO Find X2 8GB / 128GB will go on sale in the month of May in two colors (Black -Ceramic- and Ocean -Crystal-) at a price of 999 euros.
The OPPO Find X2 Neo 12GB / 256GB will hit the market on April 24 in two colors (Moonlight Black -black- and Starry Blue -blue-) at a price of 699 euros.
The OPPO Find X2 Lite 8GB / 128GB will be released from April 24 in two different colors (Moonlight Black -black- and Pearl White -white-) at a price of 499 euros.
