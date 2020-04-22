Comparison OPPO Find X2 vs OPPO Find X2 Pro vs OPPO Find X2 Neo vs OPPO Find X2 Lite

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the summer of 2018, OPPO began its landing in Europe thanks to a striking model with a sliding camera, the Find X, which went on sale a few months later. The second generation has been made to pray And although it was expected for this year's MWC, the cancellation of the event forced OPPO to postpone its presentation until the beginning of March, when we finally met the OPPO Find X2 and the OPPO Find X2 Pro.

This week, in addition, the OPPO Find X2 Lite and the OPPO Find X2 Neo, two 5G models that land directly in the mid-range of the manufacturer, have seen the light. In total, therefore, we have four terminals in this new series Find X2. Let's see their similarities and differences.

OPPO Find X2 datasheet

OPPO FIND X2 PRO OPPO FIND X2 OPPO FIND X2 NEO OPPO FIND X2 LITE SCREEN 6.7 inch OLED 3168 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz 6.7 inch OLED 3168 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz AMOLED 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90 Hz AMOLED 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 765G RAM 12GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 12 GB 8 GB STORAGE 512 GB UFS 3.0 128GB UFS 3.0 256 GB 128 GB SOFTWARE Android 10 + ColorOS 7.1 Android 10 + ColorOS 7 Android 10 + ColorOS 7 Android 10 + ColorOS 7 FRONTAL CAMERA 32 MP f / 2.4 32 MP f / 2.4 32 MP f / 2.4 32 MP f / 2.0 REAR CAMERA 48 MP f / 1.7 48MP wide angle 13 MP telephoto f / 2.4, 5x zoom 48 MP f / 1.7 13 MP telephoto f / 2.4, 3x zoom 12MP ultra wide angle 48 MP f / 1.7 13 MP f / 2.4 telephoto 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle 2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh 48 MP f / 1.7 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle 2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome 2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh DRUMS 4,260 mAh with 65W fast charge 4,200 mAh with 65W fast charge 4025 mAh with fast charge 30 W 4025 mAh with 30W fast charge CONNECTIVITY 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, minijack 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, minijack OTHERS Screen fingerprint reader, IP68 protection Screen fingerprint reader, IP54 protection On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers On-screen fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm 207 g 164.9 x 74.5 x 8 mm 196 g 159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7 mm 171 g 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm 180 g PRICE 1,099 euros 999 euros 699 euros 499 euros

5G and the latest from Qualcomm as a brain

OPPO Find X2 Pro

The OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro share a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 20: 9 ratio, Quad HD + resolution (3,160 x 1,440 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate and a fingerprint reader. The OPPO Find X2 Neo and X2 Lite, meanwhile, also have a AMOLED panel with integrated fingerprint reader, but in this case, with FullHD + resolution and a diagonal of 6.5 and 6.4 inches respectively. To this, the Find X2 Neo adds a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Interestingly, the first three models opt for perforation to house the front camera, while the OPPO Find X2 Lite he is the only one who bets on a notch in the form of a drop. That front camera, by the way, offers a resolution of 32 megapixels on all four phones.

OPPO Find X2

As for the processor, the OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro mount the Snapdragon 865, and the OPPO Find X2 Neo and X2 Lite include the Snapdragon 765G. It is, therefore, the latest Qualcomm chipsets for the high-end and mid-range, respectively, and both guarantee the compatibility with 5G SA and NSA networks.

Both the OPPO Find X2 and the Lite variant come with a configuration of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The other two models boost RAM to 12GB, but the OPPO Find X2 Pro includes 512 GB of capacity and the OPPO Find X2 Neo remains at 256 GB. What the four members of the Find X2 family do share is the operating system: ColorOS 7 based on Android 10.

More sensors on more modest models

OPPO Find X2 Neo

If we look at the rear camera, we will see that the two most advanced models have a triple configuration, unlike the Neo and Lite variants, which they mount four sensors. The settings are as follows:

The OPPO Find X2 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX689 main sensor , a 48 MP Sony IMX586 wide angle and a 13 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

The OPPO Find X2 includes the great nugget Sony IMX586 48 MP As the main sensor, it is accompanied by a 12 MP ultra wide angle and a 13 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The OPPO Find X2 Neo mounts a 48MP Sony IMX 586 main sensor f / 1.7, a 13 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP sensor for depth readings.

The OPPO Find X2 Lite has a 48 MP f / 1.7 main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP sensor for depth readings.

OPPO Find X2 Lite

As for autonomy, we have 4,200 mAh of battery in the Find X2, which go up to 4,260 mAh in the Pro model, but yes, both support the new 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Quick Charge System. The OPPO Find X2 Neo and X2 Lite comply with 4,025 mAh of capacity and 30 W fast charge. Finally, it stands out the IP54 and IP68 resistance certification that we have, respectively, in the OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro (something of the that the two more modest terminals lack).

From 500 euros and up to over 1,000