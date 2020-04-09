Comparison of prices and catalog of series and films

Share it:

There are more and more streaming platforms -Disney + has been the last to arrive, but there are several more on the horizon- and it is quite difficult for everyone to allow themselves access to them, so there is no other choice. One option is to be quite dynamic and to register and unsubscribe according to the releases that are coming to each one of them, but precisely one of the great advantages of streaming is the comfort it offers and resorting to this as comfortable has little.

This time we are going to do a comparison between Netflix Spain, the great dominator of the streaming market today, and HBO Spain, which is presented as the prestigious option for lovers of the small screen. In it we will assess all kinds of factors such as its catalog, the price, the operation of each platform and the imminent future of each of them. Let's go there!

The catalog

In a reductionist way we could say that Netflix bets on quantity and HBO on quality, but the most appropriate would be to say that HBO is more selective with its content, while Netflix lives by bombarding us with so many new features to almost force us to think that we don't need any other platform to satisfy our need for television entertainment.

Also, Netflix has always been betting on launching the entire seasons at once, inviting itself to the viewer to pack watching one episode after another, while encouraging the conversation about that series or movie to focus on the first days when it is available. This gives rise to many titles being buried and only a few end up gaining fame in the weeks after their release.

For its part, that more selective side of HBO also means following the traditional pattern of airing one episode every week., thus opening the door for people to talk about them for a longer time and to create phenomena like no Chernobyl ’, whose popularity did not stop increasing week by week.

Another detail to keep in mind is that Netflix bets on cinema more decisively compared to the occasions Tv Movies on HBO. Obviously, Warner prefers to reserve his most powerful films to launch them on the big screen, while Netflix continues to fight with the cinema chains to be able to premiere some of its most powerful bets there without this implying delaying their arrival on the platform. .

Beyond that, what reigns is that HBO really seems to have a plan with its contents, pampering them almost always in all aspects, while on Netflix it is true that there are also quite a few series that are very worthwhile, but along the way there are others that are there because of the need to offer the more news the better.

This is leading to more and more productions being canceled after the premiere of a single season., going from series savior of other chains to destruction machine. That negative fame is spreading, a problem that HBO has not had to deal with for a long time.

However, what is really important is that the premieres of each one fit better with what one looks for in the series. To speak here that one is better than another would be a sterile debate and from which in no case could a definitive conclusion be drawn. It really is best to have access to both, since they complement each other very well, with Netflix showing a greater interest in pure entertainment -but differentiating by ages and tastes in a very clear way- with titles like 'La casa de papel' and HBO wanting to be more than that with proposals like 'Westworld'.

Price and technical differences

On HBO you will only find a price: 8.99 euros for accessing all content in Full HD 1080p quality, while on Netflix you can choose between three different modes

By 7.99 euros you will have access in SD quality to its contents

you will have access in SD quality to its contents By 11.99 euros You will have access in HD quality to its contents, the equivalent of what HBO offers.

You will have access in HD quality to its contents, the equivalent of what HBO offers. By 15.99 euros You will have access in 4K quality to its contents (whenever that option is possible).

To this we must add another important differentiation, since HBO allows its use in up to two devices simultaneously, while on Netflix it offers 1 in the plan for 7.99 euros, 2 in the case of which it costs 11.99 euros and up to 4 at the same time if you opt for the option of 15.99 euros.

Come on, we could say that HBO charges 8.99 euros for the same thing that on Netflix you would have to pay 11.99 euros, but limiting the comparison to that would be a rather lazy exercise on our part, especially with how widespread it is beginning to be account sharing practice. Technically, with Netflix you could pay 4 euros a month and have access to 4K content, an impossible option in the case of HBO.

It is true that in a direct comparison between the only HBO rate and the equivalent of Netflix, there is no color, but it is that Netflix offers you different alternatives and you can choose which one best suits your needs, while In the case of HBO, you have no choice but to accept what they offer you in a nutshell.

Where HBO wins without discussion is in the possibility of try it for freeIt offers a 14-day free trial, while Netflix has long since removed that option.

The operation of the platform itself

One of Netflix's strong bridges has always been having a platform in which the comfort of use prevails above all. Profiles came from his hand so that the different people who use it can access its content without "noise" from other users. This is already present on other platforms, but in the case of HBO the only thing that is allowed is to differentiate between normal or childish access to its content.

To the comfort we must add another essential detail: reproduction quality. In the case of Netflix there were certain problems a few years ago if you had contracted your Internet connection with Telefónica, but it is something that has been solved since then and I do not remember that any complaints have been heard about it since then. In my case, my connection is O2, owned by Telefónica, and I have not had any problem in this regard.

In the case of HBO the complaints are much more recent and they reached their peak with the premiere of ‘The Long Night’, one of the most talked about episodes of the last season of ‘Game of Thrones’. By having a much darker photo than usual, the image compression was more noticeable and many people complained that there was simply nothing visible.

Furthermore, as soon as one searches, one will continue to find complaints In that direction, although it is fair to recognize that Netflx's image quality has declined somewhat lately, but it was the result of a direct decision not to collapse the network during the coronavirus crisis. Our Genbeta colleagues have made a comparison in this regard including other platforms and in this regard we are especially interested in one fact: quality in the case of HBO remains stable compared to last July, so there has been no necessary improvement.

Beyond that, HBO recently solved another of its weaknesses with respect to Netflix, the possibility of downloading content to watch them offline, but in relation to the usability of your platform He still has enough left to say that he competes at the same level.

The future

Netflix will continue to bet on launching series as if given away. Only in what remains of April will the teen drama premiere ‘Outer Banks’, the comedies ‘Brews Brothers’, ‘#blackAF’, ‘Never Have I Ever’, ‘Space Force’, the adult animation series ‘The Midnight Gospel’ or the anime ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’. And that's not to mention his commitment to productions throughout the world such as the German thriller ‘Biohackers’, the Indian comedy ‘Hasmukh’, the Japanese drama ‘The Forest of Love: Deep Cut’ or the Korean series ‘Extracurricular’.

His bet continues to be to reach all kinds of public, so it is difficult for a long time to pass without there being a release or new episodes of a series that you might like. Then do not get too attached to them if they are not successful enough, either because they cancel it very quickly or because it simply does not survive the screening of the third season that our Xataka teammates explained to us at the time.

For its part, HBO continues to be more selective, releasing fewer titles without sacrificing variety among them. Her big bet for the month of April is ‘Run’, a series that mixes various genres such as comedy or thriller and that has one of the usual collaborators behind Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In addition, it will also release a docuseries based on the same case treated by the second season of 'Mindhunter', one of the rarities of the Netflix catalog – and whose future is totally in the air -, which promises to become one of our next television obsessions .

HBO does a lot with little, since you do not need to play all the sticks every so often so that their premieres feel important, perhaps not essential, but they practically all give the feeling that it is worth giving them a chance. With Netflix that doesn't happen, but it seems that they just want to better segment their customer base, which undoubtedly allows them to have a higher ceiling of subscribers.

Regarding movies, the difference is further exaggerated by the shortage of feature films on HBO but similar conclusions. HBO will premiere 'Bad Education' in April, with Hugh jackman leading the cast of this adaptation of one of the biggest scandals of embezzlement in public education in the USA, while Netflix surpasses the ten premieres with titles as varied from each other as' My first big fight ',' Love Wedding Repeat ',' Tigertail ',' Sergio 'or' Tyler Rake '.

