Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Now that all the episodes of Community They are available on Netflix Spain is the ideal time to discover or give the umpteenth turn to one of the purest and most enjoyable comedies in television history.

If you have known the series for years you will also know what #SixSeasonsAndAMovie means, a movement that has long been asking for the film to come true that would close the history of all the characters in Greendale.

Series creator Dan Harmon (also the father of Rick and Morty alongside Justin Roiland) has recently told The Independent that the film may be closer than ever to reality.

The creative said that he has been working on several ideas, that he does not think that the cast will have any problem in returning for a film that closes his story and that perhaps the most difficult thing is to bring back Donald Glover, who played Troy for five seasons and whose career has grown considerably in and out of the world of acting, as he is also a renowned rapper under the alias of Childish Gambino.

The cast seems to be open to return to tell the end of its story and of course the creator of the series would sasapland up first. At the moment there is nothing officially going on but everything seems almost alasaplanded so that in the coming years Greendale reopens its doors for one last adventure.

At the moment we recommend that you go to see the series in full because it is a real gem of comedy with memorable moments and episodes.