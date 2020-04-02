Entertainment

Community movie closer to reality than ever

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Now that all the episodes of Community They are available on Netflix Spain is the ideal time to discover or give the umpteenth turn to one of the purest and most enjoyable comedies in television history.

If you have known the series for years you will also know what #SixSeasonsAndAMovie means, a movement that has long been asking for the film to come true that would close the history of all the characters in Greendale.

Series creator Dan Harmon (also the father of Rick and Morty alongside Justin Roiland) has recently told The Independent that the film may be closer than ever to reality.

The creative said that he has been working on several ideas, that he does not think that the cast will have any problem in returning for a film that closes his story and that perhaps the most difficult thing is to bring back Donald Glover, who played Troy for five seasons and whose career has grown considerably in and out of the world of acting, as he is also a renowned rapper under the alias of Childish Gambino.

READ:  Beyonce's Dad Opens Up About His Breast Cancer

The cast seems to be open to return to tell the end of its story and of course the creator of the series would sasapland up first. At the moment there is nothing officially going on but everything seems almost alasaplanded so that in the coming years Greendale reopens its doors for one last adventure.

At the moment we recommend that you go to see the series in full because it is a real gem of comedy with memorable moments and episodes.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.