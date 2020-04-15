Common Goal: this is the initiative for footballers to give 1% of their salary

In the program 'Què t'hi Jugues!' of BE Catalunya we interviewed Jurgen Griesbeck, creator of the solidarity movement Common Goal. It is a solidarity initiative whose main objective is that professional soccer players give 1% of your salary to support different causes and social needs. Juan Mata, Hummels, Jurgen Klopp or Vero Boquete are some examples.

Jurgen Griesbeck describes this movement thus: "We wanted to create a bridge between professional soccer and soccer as transformation tool. The proposal tries that the world of soccer contributes 1% of what it generates to invest in social transformation ".

"The movement is led by the players who are attracted to the proposal. They have been coming together from all parts of football.50 persons that have been added throughout these two years, "he explains.

Covid-19 Time Assist

Missing the football? Well we’ve got a different kind of game for you … Introducing the first Common Goal Live Match Today 's host: @ juanmata8

Featuring: @SergeGnabry | @matshummels Head to Juan 's Instagram at 6pm BST to watch live! We have a #CommonGoal ⚽️❤️🌍 – Common Goal (@CommonGoalOrg) April 9, 2020

"A fund has also been created to help in this crisis, since in the coming weeks and months they will very likely be hardest moments in countries and communities with fewer resources (less health system infrastructure, fewer options to comply with the discipline of social distancing, without access to the means required to continue with the sanitary discipline of washing hands, etc.). We do not want these communities experiencing this type of situation to be lost sight of, while continuing to support countries in Europe or even in the United States. "

During these days, Jurgen Griesbeck explained, some of the players that are part of it, collaborate giving more impact in the initiative thanks to conversations, interviews and videos live on their social networks through the 'Live match' initiative.

One of the last to do so has been Juan kill, who has also given details on this fund created to respond to the current health crisis: "We must combat the immediate effects of the pandemic and ensure continued support, beyond the initial initiatives. We hope to have the support of the world of soccer".

