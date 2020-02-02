Sports

Commisso, president of Fiorentina: "La Juve does not need help"

February 2, 2020
Edie Perez
Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo signed a penalty double this Sunday to boost the 3-0 victory of the leader Juventus Turin against Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A, which also allowed him to match the Frenchman David Trezeguet with nine games in a row seeing the door in the Italian tournament.

Cristiano unbalanced in the 40 from eleven meters a complicated game for Juventus against a Fiorentina who was superior in the first 30 minutes and reached 19 goals in Serie A, standing momentarily to four goals of the top gunner, Ciro Immobile.

However, there were several controversial moves during the match. The nth arbitration in Serie A. The referee called two penalties and the fans viola did not like anything, as did his president.

Rocco Commisso He was very angry at the television cameras: "I have been here for six months, I never said anything about the referees, but parties cannot be decided like this, players must do it. I'm outraged, it happened with Genoa, with Inter, and today the second was not a penalty"he expressed with indignation.

The highest president of the Tuscan entity continued to answer very furiously: "I'm angry, I can't see these things. May Juve win in the field, not thanks to the referees. It's not fair. Bianconeri are a great team and do not need help. ”

By last, Commisso again stressed that "lThe matches are won on the field, the Juventus already pays 350 million to its players (referring to Cristiano Ronaldo, among others). You do not need help. This is how football is not spread in the world, "he said.

