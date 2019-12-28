 Comments and references of The Mandalorian 1 × 08: Redemption, end of season

Share it:

Friday came to Disney + the final season episode of “The Mandalorian”. The eighth episode of a series that has clearly gone from less to more, and that left an impressive and round closure for the season, also getting a great start the next one, already confirmed for next fall.

Last week's episode already raised the level dramatically, especially for a server that you know has been somewhat critical of the series, and this final episode does not disappoint. Precisely because it offers everything we expected from him. It is a chapter with many answers, something that was expected to give us, but also with attractive doses of action, result in a episode with very good rhythm that we fly by

Director Taika Waititi he is in charge of this chapter demonstrating his good work, and that he also knows how to do things beyond wasted humor in many of his works, without going any further "Thor: Ragnarok". A very well executed episode – although it lacks some realism / logic in a certain sequence of action – and lives up to what Star Wars should be.

The most interesting of all are all those answers, and new surprises he has left, so we turn to the comments of the chapter, this time somewhat more extensive than usual given the importance of everything we are told.

Comments of The Mandalorian 1 × 08: Redemption

The episode begins just where we left them last week, with the two stormtroopers in their speeders after killing Kuiil and getting the baby. Both go back to the city, until they reach the meeting point on the outskirts of it. While communicating with others while waiting for orders, we can see how cruel these soldiers are when they hit the Yoda baby (which has hurt many fans on Twitter) when they make noise. They also find out this pair of soldiers that Moff is in the city and that his "genius" has made him kill a trooper squad. While they are still waiting, the second soldier asks the first one if he can see the creature, but he tells him no, that they simply wait, and better not do anything, it will not be that Moff gets angry. Then we can check the painful aim with the blasters of the soldiers. Already the sixth episode, with the presentation of Mayfeld (Bill Burr), made a joke about the "good aim" of the stormtroopers.

After a while without listening to the creature, the second insists to the first that it is better to verify that the baby is alive, it is not going to be that he has died by the strong blow that the first gave him to shut him up. Tired of insisting, the first teaches the creature to the second. The second, unaware of what creature it is, touches it, and then the baby sticks a bite.

At that time IG-11 appears, ordering them to return the baby because it is his mission take care of him . By refusing these and ordering the droid to leave, IG-11 resorts to violence to knock out the pair of soldiers. Then it is mounted on the speeder Where is the baby, he apologizes for the violence he has had to witness, and starts.

. By refusing these and ordering the droid to leave, IG-11 resorts to violence to knock out the pair of soldiers. Then it is mounted on the speeder Where is the baby, he apologizes for the violence he has had to witness, and starts. The action returns to the Client's house, with the situation as we left it in the previous episode. Mando, Cara and Greef are cornered inside the house, and Moff Gideon and his army of assault troops are outside. Cara asks if there is any other way out, Greef tells him no, but Mando remembers the sewer, which connects to the shelter that the Mandalorians have and that was seen in the first episodes of the series. Command proposes to go down and ask the Mandalorians to help escape. Command then uses his helmet to find a possible access from inside the house.

Meanwhile outside, we see how the soldiers begin to mount something. It is a giant machine gun. Face quickly sees that It is an E-Web , and Greef reacts by saying "It's the end." Command then discovers an access point. They go to him but they see that it is closed with a fence, but they cannot blow it up because they have no explosives. Cara tries to destroy him with his weapon, but he doesn't succeed.

, and Greef reacts by saying "It's the end." Command then discovers an access point. They go to him but they see that it is closed with a fence, but they cannot blow it up because they have no explosives. Cara tries to destroy him with his weapon, but he doesn't succeed. Hearing the shots from outside, Moff explains the situation. He advocates to avoid more violence, and proposes that they surrender. He tells them that they have mounted a large-caliber E-Web, and that if they don't know what it is, possibly the Republic's shock soldier Carasynthia Dune of Alderaan I can detail how many of his troops were vaporized by the attack of a previous model to the E-Web he has there.

He then reveals that he also knows the identity of Mando, revealing his real name – the first time he is mentioned in the series -: Din Djarin (This name was revealed by actor Pedro Pascal in a long time interview). Moff comments that he has heard the stories of the Mandalore Site and how ships with a similar artillery ravaged Mandalorian squads in the Night of a Thousand Tears. He is referring to the great purge of Mandalore that practically decimated the Mandalorians.

Finally, he also mentions Greef Karga, asking him to be intelligent and convinces the other two to leave their weapons and surrender. If not, the building will be destroyed by the E-Web. He gives them until nightfall to be delivered. In case they don't do it, they will order to destroy everything.

The trio then maintains a talk about whether to surrender or not. Greef advocates giving up to at least have a chance to continue living, but Cara refuses because as a shock soldier he has surely been they will try to get in your mind. Greef tells him that all that was nothing more than "war propaganda", which is not real, to which Mando reveals that he knows who they face.

Command tells them that it's about moff gideon , although Cara doubts it by assuring that he was executed for war crimes. Mando tells them it's him, because he knows his name, a name he hasn't heard since he was a child. Greef then asks if it was in Mandalore, Mando tells him that he was not born in Mandalore, and Greef reacts by telling him that he is a Mandalorian, to which Cara intervenes saying that Mandalorian "is not a race", "is a creed" add command.

, although Cara doubts it by assuring that he was executed for war crimes. Mando tells them it's him, because he knows his name, a name he hasn't heard since he was a child. Greef then asks if it was in Mandalore, Mando tells him that he was not born in Mandalore, and Greef reacts by telling him that he is a Mandalorian, to which Cara intervenes saying that add command. At this moment we have a flashback to that childhood of Mando / Din, something that had already been outlined with rapid flashes in previous episodes. We can see Din's parents running, dodging the shots and explosions that are causing B2 superdroids in their path, until they hide Din in a shed and within a few seconds die from an explosion. Then we see a B2 open the door of Din's hiding place, and when he is about to shoot the child, it is destroyed. We see a figure of a Mandalorian who offers his hand to Mando to get him out of there. When we take it out, we see a group of Mandalorians (apparently the Death Guard, more information below) facing superdroids. The flashback ends with a plane from the Mandalorian that has saved Mando flying out of the war zone.

Back to the present tense, Mando reports that he grew up as an Expósito, and was raised as one of them, until taking an oath to the creed when he came of age. His last name was registered in Mandalore's records. Explain what Moff was an officer of the BSI (Imperial Security Office) during the purge . This group is like "the Gestapo of the Empire", using questionable and violent means to ensure that citizens remain loyal and to annul any hint of resistance. The BSI appears in "Star Wars Rebels" and in the Thrawn novel series.

to the creed when he came of age. His last name was registered in Mandalore's records. Explain what . This group is like "the Gestapo of the Empire", using questionable and violent means to ensure that citizens remain loyal and to annul any hint of resistance. The BSI appears in "Star Wars Rebels" and in the Thrawn novel series. Mando comments that if Moff wants them alive it is because the child is safe, and is not under his power. It is therefore hopeful that Kuiil is alive, because if they had captured him, they would have already killed them. Try to contact him again by radio, and Listen to the baby's laugh We see a plane then of this one in the speeder enjoying the speed. IG-11 tells them that Kuiil is dead. Distrustful, Mando asks the droid what he has done. He replies that they fulfill their basic function. Command asks what it is, and the droid tells him to "take care and protect."

Then we see a sequence of IG-11 entering the city mounted on his speeder, killing all the soldiers he finds by the way, until arriving at the square in which the fence to the protagonist trio is taking place. Seeing how the android confronts the soldiers, Mando, Cara and Greef also attack the soldiers . Face from inside with your submachine gun, and Mando and Greef go outside.

by the way, until arriving at the square in which the fence to the protagonist trio is taking place. Seeing how the android confronts the soldiers, . Face from inside with your submachine gun, and Mando and Greef go outside. Before the large number of soldiers, Mando takes the E-Web and starts firing. Moff Giden appears and shoots at Mando's back. This one turns, and when it is prepared to shoot to him, Moff shoots to which it serves like source to the weapon, causing a great explosion that sends to the air to Mando. Cara goes out to pick up Mando, and while IG-11 and Greef cover her, they all get inside the house where they were. Given the destruction and the deaths, Moff orders furiously to end them.

Once inside, Greef asks IG-11 to open the sewer access gate. IG-11 starts working on it, but not before warning Greef not to approach the baby or he will be obliged to kill him.

Meanwhile, Mando tells Cara to leave and leave him, for he will not survive. Cara realizes he is bleeding from the head. He risks removing his helmet to heal him, but he refuses and gives him the Mandalorian's collar so he can access the inside of the shelter.

Outside we see a soldier with a flamethrower go inside the house. Once inside, throw a flare against the group, but then we see the baby standing in front of you, raise your hands, stop the flame, and return it to the soldier , which is shot out of the building with an explosion. The little boy faints from the effort.

, which is shot out of the building with an explosion. The little boy faints from the effort. IG-11 then manages to open the gate. Command tells them to leave. IG-11 gives the baby to Cara to protect him because he will stay with Mando. Cara asks the android to promise that he will bring Mando with them. IG-11 gives him his word. Mando then tells IG-11 to kill him, since he prefers the android to be a soldier. IG-11 explains that he is no longer a hunter, that he was rescheduled and is now a nurse droid. He tells him that he has to take off his helmet to save him, and given Mando's refusal that no living being can see his face, IG-11 tells him that he is not a living being. The android takes off his helmet and we see Din's face for the first time in the series. IG-11 applies a bacta spray and explains that it will heal in a matter of hours.

In the sewer, Cara, Greef and the baby hear a noise behind him, but discover that they are IG-11 and Command. After a while lost and with Mando already recovered, they manage to track where the Mandalorian refuge but they are there lots of stacked Mandalorian armor . Mando accuses Greef of being the cause of all that, but he explains that as soon as Mando left the planet, the battle between the bounty hunters and the Mandalorians ended.

but they are there . Mando accuses Greef of being the cause of all that, but he explains that as soon as Mando left the planet, the battle between the bounty hunters and the Mandalorians ended. In the middle of the dispute we hear the Armera, seen in episodes 1 and 3, shout that it was not Greef's fault. He then explains that when it was revealed, what happened was logical, the Imperials appeared and ended the Mandalorians. Now she is dedicating herself to saving what is left of the shelter, and that is when she can leave.

There is then a conversation of the Armera with the group in which she meets the baby Yoda. By explaining that he can move things with his mind, the gunman tells him that he knows what that is, and tells him that there are centuries-old stories that tell the battles of Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi They used that power. Command then asks if the little creature is an enemy, and tells him that his were, but he is not. He explains to him that the baby is a deposit and that as the creed dictates, it is now the responsibility of Mando until he carries it with those of his species or until the baby grows older.

They used that power. Command then asks if the little creature is an enemy, and tells him that his were, but he is not. He explains to him that the baby is a deposit and that as the creed dictates, it is now the responsibility of Mando until he carries it with those of his species or until the baby grows older. The gunman tells him that Mando has already earned his seal, a mudhorn (referring to what was seen in episode two). Recall that in episode three the gun was going to place this seal but Mando explained that he was not worthy of it, because he had not defeated the creature alone. Placing this stamp now is because of the link between Din and the baby. The Armera explains that they are now a clan of two. He also delivers his jetpack.

Once they are gone, we see a sequence in which we see the Armera, only with its tools of the forge, finish with a small squad of five stormtroopers who have found the refuge of the Mandalorians.

who have found the refuge of the Mandalorians. Following the indications of the Armera, follow the tunnel to an underground lava river. There they ride on a hovercraft with which they hope to go downstream. Once mounted on the boat, the apparent destroyed droid wakes up. Although it looked like an R2 unit, it is revealed that it is a different unit, with arms and legs, that controls the boat.

About to reach the outside of the cave, and bordering on freedom, with the heat vision of the Mando helmet he sees that they are waiting outside, so they have to find another way out. The robot is ordered to stop the ship, but it does not react. Cara then shoots him in the head but the boat keeps moving.

Since the soldiers look for the baby, IG-11 tells them that he is willing to sacrifice himself to fulfill his main mission, to protect the baby. IG-11 explains that it still has the security protocols of its manufacturer, therefore, it cannot be captured and must activate the destruction. If they face the soldiers they will lose, and therefore, will not fulfill their main mission. If Mando promises that he will take care of the baby, he fulfills his main mission, and he can fulfill his second order, avoid being captured, It will be destroyed by eliminating the soldiers but it will save them. Mando refuses and tells him that they need him. IG-11 tells him not to be sad, and although Mando tells him that he is not, the android replies that he knows yes after analyzing his voice. We see that Mando overcomes his rejection of the droids.

Once outside, and seemingly without soldiers in sight, Moff's TIE fighter appears , which shoots but without giving them. They have no choice of defeating him with their weapons, and they know that in the next pass Moff will not fail. Command idea a plan. Upon approaching it again, Mando flies with his jetpack over the fighter, and grabs him with one of his hooks, then perches on his deck. Once there, and despite Moff's attempts to let go, Mando puts two charges on the ship, causing an explosion. The fighter ends up crashing into the ground.

, which shoots but without giving them. They have no choice of defeating him with their weapons, and they know that in the next pass Moff will not fail. Command idea a plan. Upon approaching it again, Mando flies with his jetpack over the fighter, and grabs him with one of his hooks, then perches on his deck. Once there, and despite Moff's attempts to let go, Mando puts two charges on the ship, causing an explosion. The fighter ends up crashing into the ground. Back on the ground, Cara tells Mando that they killed all the soldiers but that he will stay to make sure. Greef supports the idea now that the scum and villains have been eliminated, and together they can do great things. Greef tells Mando to leave (he has a mission with the baby), have fun and come back whenever he wants, well will be received again in the Syndicate with open arms. Mando takes the little one and flies away, repeating the plane seen in the episode in which he was leading by a Mandalorian.

Before leaving, Mando buries Kuiil. Once inside the cabin, we see that the baby wears the necklace that Mando gave Cara. He thought he had lost it but decides to keep it. Start engines and leave the planet.

The episode ends with a sequence in Moff's crashed fighter. Some Jawas are taking the pieces, but we see how a saber begins to make a hole from inside the ship. After making a huge hole, Moff leaves the ship with the dark saber in his hand, leaving us with great doubt about how it was done with him (more details about this saber below).

References from The Mandalorian 1 × 08: Redemption

The chapter began with a pair of hidden cameos. These are the two actors who are under the pair of soldiers who have the baby at the beginning, who are Jason Sudeikis Y Adam Pally . Sudeikis is an actor who has participated in Saturday Night Live, in addition to seeing him in films such as “Colossal” or “How to end without your boss 2”. Pally is an actor and comedian who has participated in “Happy Endings” or in "The Mindy Project".

Y . Sudeikis is an actor who has participated in Saturday Night Live, in addition to seeing him in films such as “Colossal” or “How to end without your boss 2”. Pally is an actor and comedian who has participated in “Happy Endings” or in "The Mindy Project". Throughout the episode we can see some minor references, such as: The bacta spray that IG-11 uses about Mando no or we had seen before in the movies but it did appear in the novels “Adventures In Wild Space” of 2016. The E-web blaster that Moff Gideon orders to mount to end Mando, Cara and Greef already appeared in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" during the battle of Hoth, or in other media, such as "Star Wars Rebels". In this episode it is revealed that Cara Dune is from Alderaan , the same planet that Princess Leia grew up in and was destroyed in "Star Wars: A New Hope". We see for the first time a Incinerator Troopers Beyond a video game. This type of soldier made his debut in "Star Wars: The Power of the Force".



In the flashback to Din's past, we can appreciate, by the symbol on his shoulder, that Mandalorians who save him seem to belong to the Death Watch, the Mandalorian elite group, and usually terrorists, which as we saw in the animation "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" they caused a revolt in Mandalore when Satine Kryze was leading a pacifist government, and even allied with Darth Maul to conquer, successfully, Mandalore.