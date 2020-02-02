 Comments and references Arrow 8 × 10: Fadeout

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The day finally arrived. After eight years, eight seasons and 170 episodes plus the creation of a universe created as I would never have imagined, "Arrow", the mother series of the shared universe called as Arrowverse and promoter of the current great television offer based on superheroes has come to an end. This January 28 the final chapter of the series ends with an emotional and hopeful ending with the highest grade you could have ever expected.

In terms of hearings "Fadeout" tenth chapter of the eighth season coined an audience of 0.72 million of viewers with a demo of 0.3 / 2 shared by an audience of 18 to 49 years old. The final episode had a multi-step decline in its figures compared to that recorded by the pilot episode “Green Arrow and The Canaries” which was issued as the ninth of this season (0.92 million of viewers with demo of 0.3 / 2), although it remained in the parameters played within the eighth season.

After the jump we went on to comment on the episode. Spoilers below.

After the battle against him Antimonitor in Crisis in Infinite Lands, the new universe and the Earth that was created from the ultimate sacrifice of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) created a new opportunity for all those loved ones who had perished during their mission as the hooded hero.

in Crisis in Infinite Lands, the new universe and the Earth that was created from the ultimate sacrifice of (Stephen Amell) who had perished during their mission as the hooded hero. This is how we transported to 2014 and see that Moira Queen (Sussana Thompson), mother of the Queen family got saved from the clutches of the vindictive Slade wilson (Manu Bennet) before she was killed, thus creating a new reality where the events we have known, occurred in a different way.

(Sussana Thompson), mother of the Queen family got saved from the clutches of the vindictive (Manu Bennet) before she was killed, where the events we have known, occurred in a different way. Star City and the world mourn the sacrifice of Green Arrow and in turn the public is aware of the change the universe underwent , this based on the testimony of the heroes who fought the battle within the crisis.

, this based on the testimony of the heroes who fought the battle within the crisis. The documentary team seen in the twelfth episode of the seventh season "Emerald Archer" They return to the city to interview everyone involved in life as Oliver's justice, thanks to interviews with Dinah Drake, Rene Ramirez Y John Diggle where we discovered that Star City has been cleared of all crime and is a safe city, Besides that Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) is alive.

All the members of the Arrow team meet in the Bunker to give in honor of Oliver's memory: In the place we have the return of several familiar faces like Roy Harper , with a new mechanical arm – this after the events of the seventh chapter of the eighth season – Thea Queen (Willa Holland) Rory Reagan / Ragman (Joe Dinicol), Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marey Anderson) and Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum).

, with a new mechanical arm – this after the events of the seventh chapter of the eighth season – (Willa Holland) (Joe Dinicol), (Audrey Marey Anderson) and (Echo Kellum). The meeting is abruptly interrupted when they discover that William Clayton Oliver's son was presently kidnapped from home in Central City, which he moved to at the end of the seventh season.

Oliver's son was presently kidnapped from home in Central City, which he moved to at the end of the seventh season. Team Arrow quickly contacts Felicity Smoak to help them locate William, it is discovered that William's kidnapper is a criminal by name John byrne which was stopped by Oliver in 2012.

We have a flashback to the first days of the crusade against crime of Oliver Queen where we see a touch with John Diggle on his extreme methods of combat against criminals, Diggle sentences to Oliver that while on his side he will try to keep the death toll to a minimum, Oliver remains firm in his position.

of Oliver Queen where we see a touch with John Diggle on his extreme methods of combat against criminals, Diggle sentences to Oliver that while on his side he will try to keep the death toll to a minimum, Oliver remains firm in his position. Oliver confronts the thugs of John byrne in a brutal fight, making his way before dozens of criminals in one of the most exciting fight sequences seen within "Arrow."

in a brutal fight, making his way before dozens of criminals in one of the most exciting fight sequences seen within "Arrow." "The Hood" as Oliver was called in his early days, manages to defeat Byrne, after Decide to follow Diggle's advice and forgive his life.

Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), using his technology to travel in time, visits Mia Queen (Katherine Mcnamara) in the year 2040 and asks for his help to join the team and locate his brother in the present tense. It's been about two weeks since the events seen in the episode "Green Arrow and The Canaries."

(Caity Lotz), using his technology to travel in time, visits in the year 2040 and asks for his help to join the team and locate his brother in the present tense. It's been about two weeks since the events seen in the episode "Green Arrow and The Canaries." At present, Team Arrow led by Felicity manages to reach the den where Byrne has kidnapped William. Green Arrow (Mia Queen) Wildog, Black Canary II, Ragman, Arsenal (Roy) and Speedy (Thea Queen) come to the site to rescue young William.

Ragman mentions Rene that after much effort managed to repair the clothes that give him his powers.

that give him his powers. Mia confronts Byrne who has William in a hurry, after several moments of tension he manages to catch the criminal and save his brother.

After returning to the bunker the group meets again. Mia finally meets Felicity At present, mother and daughter have a moving encounter.

At present, mother and daughter have a moving encounter. We found out that Oliver did not save Laurel Lance from Tierra-1 pre-crisis, instead he allowed Laurel from Tierra-2 to stay alive, before this Laurel asks Quentin Lance who comforts her, telling him that Oliver ultimately he gave her another chance For a better life.

A statue of Oliver is erected in the Star City Park, the ceremony is preceded by Quentin Lance who recalls the hero's great actions and how his sacrifice saved the city for which he fought so much.

Oliver is given a symbolic funeral on the grounds of the Queen mansion, which after the change in reality became part of the family.

John Diggle, Felicity Smoak, Mia Queen, Roy Harper, Laurel Lance, Sara Lance, Thea Queen, Moira Queen, William Clayton and Lyla Michaels, Rory Reagan and Rene Ramirez attend the funeral.

At the funeral we also have the return of several familiar faces: Anatoly Knyazev (David Nykl) Nyssa Al Ghul (Katrina Law), Thalia Al Ghul (Lexa Doig) Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka), Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnel) even Barry Allen / Flash Y Kara Danvers / Supergirl are present to pay their respects to Oliver

(David Nykl) (Katrina Law), (Lexa Doig) (Sea Shimooka), (Colin Donnel) even Y are present to pay their respects to Oliver Oliver's family and friends say goodbye. We have some interesting interactions: Laurel approaches Tommy who in this new reality survived the events of the end of season one and got to marry the Laurel of Earth 1 Pre-crisis. It is not explained what the fate of the Laurel was Merlyn married but given the events, this died at some point as before the changes produced by Oliver to restart the universe. Emiko introduces herself to Moira and Thea Queen and explains her lineage with the Queen being the daughter of Robert Queen . Moira invites Emiko to be part of the family. Thea and her mother argue about why Oliver did not bring his father to life as well and both conclude that Oliver could not change those determining events that led him to seal his destiny. The Al Ghul sisters put aside their previous differences and talk; Sara Lance is received by Nyssa who introduces her to Thalia, both remember how they were hostages of the designs of Ra´s in the past, even Thalia notes the ephemeral marriage between her sister and the archer, before this Nyssa mentions that He never felt anything for him.



Roy Harper asks Thea for marriage . She accepts, both decide to set aside the differences prior to their recent separation.

. She accepts, both decide to set aside the differences prior to their recent separation. Everyone starts taking separate paths. The bunker is closed permanently. Quentin Lance begins to make arrangements for provide Rene Ramirez as Mayor of Star CityDinah Drake renounces to be the city police captain and goes by motorcycle to an unknown destination. According to the previous episode it disappears and reappears in 2040 Without knowing how he got there.

Lyla Michaels receives a promotion in the city of Metropolis So his whole family decides to move from Star City. While John prepares the move a strange object like a meteorite falls from the sky leaving a crater on the ground. Digg approaches the crater and the place finds a container that when opened emits a green glow.

We transported to the year 2040, in the final scene of the flashforward season seven where we see the meeting of the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) along with Felicity Smoak from this time period. Monitor takes Felicity to "Beyond" to meet with Oliver.

(LaMonica Garrett) along with Felicity Smoak from this time period. Monitor takes Felicity to to meet with Oliver. In the “Beyond” Felicity arrives at Moira Queen's office inside the Queen Consolidated building, when she arrives she has the clothes and look she had in the first season. Oliver appears before her and receives her, Felicity asks her why the place resembles the office and before this Oliver replies that it was the place where he met her for the first time , as revealed in the flashbacks of the third season.

, as revealed in the flashbacks of the third season. Oliver tells Felicity that he will have all the time in the world to tell him about it. Both put their eyes to the sky contemplating the warm light of an eternity finally deserved.

Easter Eggs and references

Key characters throughout the series like Helena Bertinelli / Huntress (Jessica De Gouw) Evelyn Sharpe / Artemiss (Madison McLaughlin), Malcom Merlyn / Dark Archer (John Barrowman) Adrian Chase / Prometheus (Josh Segarra), Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), the adult William Clayton (Ben Lewis) and Connor hawke (Joseph David Jones), Walter Steele (Colin Salmon), and Slade Wilson / Deathstroke (Manu Bennet) do not appear in the final chapter.

(Jessica De Gouw) (Madison McLaughlin), (John Barrowman) (Josh Segarra), (Kirk Acevedo), (Ben Lewis) and (Joseph David Jones), (Colin Salmon), and (Manu Bennet) do not appear in the final chapter. The initial scene of the episode is a deleted scene from the episode “Unthinkable” End of the second season.

The documentary team previously appeared chapter twelve of the seventh season "Emerald Archer" being this also the number 150 of the series. The director of the film crew Marcia Pedowitz is a nod to the president of the CW chain, Mark Pedowitz

is a nod to the president of the CW chain, The criminal of the past who comes to stalk again the loved ones of Oliver Queen is named John byrne, this being a nod to the comic scriptwriter recognized for his work with characters like Superman Y Fantastic Four

When Team Arrow goes to the rescue of William, Roy and Thea land on a rooftop where you can see a sign that says Van Wayne Industries This being a nod to the character of the same name. Vanderveer "Van" WayneBruce Wayne's cousin first appeared in Batman # 148 in June 1962 from the hand of comic artists Bill finger Y Sheldon Moldof.

This being a nod to the character of the same name. Vanderveer "Van" WayneBruce Wayne's cousin first appeared in Batman # 148 in June 1962 from the hand of comic artists Y The ephemeral and canceled comedy series "Powerless" released in 2017 showed us Van Wayne embodied by the actor Alan Tudyk as the leader of the Wayne Industries subdivision: Wayne Security who specialized in creating products to protect the public from the chaotic battles between superheroes and villains.

as the leader of the Wayne Industries subdivision: who specialized in creating products to protect the public from the chaotic battles between superheroes and villains. There is also a mention of the appellant Kord Industries, a company of Ted Kord / Blue Beetle.

During the vigil at the Green Arrow statue we can see the scriptwriter and producer cameo Marc Guggenheim

The final episode leaves a nod to John Diggle's eternal theory of destiny as Green Lantern, although we have had indications that his true identity could be about John Stewart; We will have to wait to see if it really is the Green Lanterns Body ring.

We will have to wait to see if it really is the Green Lanterns Body ring. When Felicity meets Oliver we see a fragment of a flashback of the third season, in episode fourteen "The Return" where Oliver manages to reach Star City on a secret mission, before making "his official return" to the public again. It is here where he has his first encounter with Felicity, who would become his beloved.

Opinion

Although from throughout its broadcast it was always surrounded by criticism and skepticism and evidently it has had its ups and downs, its big, medium and bad points but what "Arrow" got is a beastly triumph like this as the creation of something superior that finally closed its cycle.

This final chapter manages to close the main head of the Arrowverse, but all good finally ends, it may not be the final version of the character, nor will it be the last, but the history of superhero television will not be the same after the void he left no longer see the hero of Star City. The episode could not be over with a more emotional moment Y beautiful that he could have given to the series and the character.

Thank you "Arrow".

Via information | Tv by the numbers (1) (2)