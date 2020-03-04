 Comments and hearings of The Flash 6 × 13: Grodd Friended Me

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last Tuesday, February 26, The CW aired the thirteenth episode of the sixth season of The Flash, entitled "Grodd Friended Me". A chapter that brought back two classic villains of the series, Gorilla Grodd (David Sobolov – voice) and Hartley Rathaway (Andy Mientus), and that focused on the problems of Barry (Grant Gustin) to accept the changes produced in his life and that of his acquaintances because of the Crisis. Likewise, it also served to introduce Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) as a new member of the increasingly broad Team Flash, and that we know will gain importance for the seventh season.

Finally the Scarlet Sprinter has been able to use the emergency brake and for the first time since his return from vacation, a month ago, the series closes a positive night. Although The Flash continues to score 0.4 in the ratings of the audience, its average viewers managed to rise to 1,168 million users. What gives a little respite to have recovered almost 7% of its audience compared to its last chapter, which we remember marked a minimum of season.

Comments of The Flash 6 × 13:

The chapter starts with Barry searching for Central Caity , what a few minutes later we will discover what it was, the cemetery where his parents are buried, because because of the changes produced by the Crisis their graves are not where the sprinter remembered . Unfortunately, the protagonist's search is interrupted when an alert informs him that a meta-human is docking a jewelry store in the city center. On the way to stop the robbery, Barry learns that, as the majority of Team Flash is busy in other matters, those who are in charge of communications in STAR Labs are Kamilla (Victoria Park) and Chester P. Runk (6 × 01 : "Into the Void"). However, this is not the only surprise that takes the sprinter because when he arrives at the jewelry store he discovers that the thief is nothing more and nothing less than Hartley Rathaway / Pied Piper. This, after the changes in the mega-crossover, is once again a villain on the reverse arrow.

, what a few minutes later we will discover what it was, . Unfortunately, the protagonist's search is interrupted when an alert informs him that a meta-human is docking a jewelry store in the city center. On the way to stop the robbery, Barry learns that, as the majority of Team Flash is busy in other matters, those who are in charge of communications in STAR Labs are Kamilla (Victoria Park) and Chester P. Runk (6 × 01 : "Into the Void"). However, this is not the only surprise that takes the sprinter because when he arrives at the jewelry store he discovers that the thief is nothing more and nothing less than Hartley Rathaway / Pied Piper. This, after the changes in the mega-crossover, is once again a villain on the reverse arrow. Taking advantage of Barry's surprise, Pied Piper manages to flee with the loot but Chester, using the STAR Labs satellites, manages to locate him quickly. However, another change produced by the Crisis makes Flash about to crash into a high-speed train, so Rathaway finally manages to disappear from the map. After the credit titles we return to STAR Labs where we find Barry trying to improve the mobile unit (the pinganillo) that contains Gideon and although Chester, who also discovers his secret identity as a superhero, tries to help him, all the changes produced by the crisis make what The sprinter is quite unfriendly and treat the scientist in a cold and distant way.

For her part, Kamilla, after Barry is honest with her and acknowledges that her attitude is caused by the overwhelming wave of changes she is trying to assimilate (her parents' grave, Rathaway …), advises her not to be so hard with Chester, because the scientist only tries to help because he admires Flash a lot. In the mirror dimension, Iris (Candice Patton) find out that Eva (Efrat Dor), before the night the particle accelerator exploded through the mirror , built a machine that could save them. However, for some unknown reason The scientist is afraid to use it. Luckily, Iris manages to convey something of value to Eva and together they decide to find the device and use it. In the Citizen offices we discover that Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) has built a particle collector to try to catch the spirit that has been tormenting several chapters and has now adopted the appearance of Sherloque Wells.

(Candice Patton) (Efrat Dor), before the night the particle accelerator exploded through the mirror However, for some unknown reason Luckily, Iris manages to convey something of value to Eva and together they decide to find the device and use it. In the Citizen offices we discover that Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) has built a particle collector to try to catch the spirit that has been tormenting several chapters and has now adopted the appearance of Sherloque Wells. Also, the explorer uses the powers of Allegra (Kayla Compton) to operate the device that, unfortunately, ends up being overloaded. The incident, which involves a small explosion, makes Alegra discover the photo in which Nash goes out with his doppelgänger, causing the young journalist to be angry at the explorer for having lied to her. In STAR Labs, Barry, who has finished upgrading to Gideon, decides to wear the pinganillo that contains the I.A. (Artificial Intelligence) to check the improvements. However, just use it the sprinter suffers a shock and loses consciousness to subsequently wake up in the Gorilla Grodd cage in what appears to be STAR Labs in the past.

(Artificial Intelligence) to check the improvements. However, just use it to subsequently wake up in the Gorilla Grodd cage in what appears to be STAR Labs in the past. Without his powers, and believing he is in the past, Barry tries to interact, unsuccessfully, with Caitlin, who asks for help to get out of the cage, and with Eobard Thawne / Reverse Flash, whom he considers responsible for what is happening For its part, the Iris clone goes to the CCPD police station to ask Joe (Jesse L. Martín) for help with his investigation of Black Hole and Joseph Carver. Unfortunately Captain West cannot share that information with who he thinks he is, his daughter since Carver's case has become a federal investigation. Given Joe's refusal to share what he knows. Iris's clone momentarily loses the papers and explodes against the police, but after realizing his reaction he decides to change his strategy and invite him to lunch. Back at STAR Labs, Chester , who is determined to make peace with Barry, and Frost find the unconscious sprinter in the speed lab. For its part, Barry finally discovers that he is not in the past but in a simulation within Gorilla Grodd's mind and that the villain has locked him in the cage where Thawne had him held, so that the sprinter feels the same as he felt when he was in captivity for so many years.

, who is determined to make peace with Barry, For its part, and that the villain has locked him in the cage where Thawne had him held, so that the sprinter feels the same as he felt when he was in captivity for so many years. During the conversation, both Barry and Grodd, face all the reprehensible actions (put Grodd in a coma and take his mind, use an army of gorillas to conquer Central City …) that they performed during their multiple confrontations. Despite this, and in an unexpected turn of events, Grodd recognizes his mistakes and asks Barry to help him out of the coma in which he is. Since apparently the villain, like what happened to Harry in season 4, after losing his intelligence he was able to better manage his emotions and realize the damage he had done. Obviously, the sprinter does not trust Grodd and this to gain his trust returns his powers and lets him out of the cage in which he was.

Taking advantage of his opportunity, Barry knocks Grodd out of a punch and uses his speed to search the exit portal. In STAR Labs, Frost , after deducing that Barry is trapped in the mind of another person / animal, connect the sprinter to Sherloque's dream machine to monitor his constants and try to contact him . At the same time Nash appears in the laboratory to seek the help of Frost and is explained that to fix things with Allegra you just have to be honest and tell him the truth. Within Grodd's mind, Barry manages to find the exit portal but it is guarded by a representation of Solovar (3 × 13 and 14: “Attack on Gorilla City” and “Attack on Central City”), whose mission is to prevent Grodd can wake up from his coma. Reason why Grodd has decided to ask Flash for help defeating him.

, after deducing that Barry is trapped in the mind of another person / animal, . At the same time Nash appears in the laboratory to seek the help of Frost and is explained that to fix things with Allegra you just have to be honest and tell him the truth. Within Grodd's mind, Barry manages to find the exit portal but it is guarded by a representation of Solovar (3 × 13 and 14: “Attack on Gorilla City” and “Attack on Central City”), whose mission is to prevent Grodd can wake up from his coma. Reason why Grodd has decided to ask Flash for help defeating him. Although the sprinter tries to reason with Solovar, the gorilla has no intention of letting Barry go, so they both start a fight. With great ease Solovar defeats and almost murders Flash, who is forced to flee at the last second. In the real world, Frost finds out that Barry is trapped in Grodd's mind and that the longer he spends more danger, because the simulation / recreation in which Flash and Grodd are located is not designed to house two minds at the same time and therefore It is falling apart. We also discovered that the culprit of everything is Chester, who trying to help Barry modified the power of the pinganillo by 900%. Giving him enough scope so that Grodd could link with the Scarlet Sprinter's mind.

We also discovered that the culprit of everything is Chester, who trying to help Barry modified the power of the pinganillo by 900%. Giving him enough scope so that Grodd could link with the Scarlet Sprinter's mind. Feeling guilty, Chester tries to leave STAR Labs but Frost stops him and, in addition to recognizing that putting Barry's life in danger has become a custom for new team members, he explains that running away will not solve his problems, so If you want to redeem yourself, you must accept the second opportunity she offers you. For its part, Iris's clone manages to trick Joe into leaving his office (under the pretext of having lunch together) and can enter to steal the information that the CCPD has about Carver. In the mirror dimension, Iris and Eva continue with their plan to use the reflex modulator to try to open the portal that returns them to the real world. However, after pressing the scientist a little, Iris discovers that Eva was afraid to use the machine because, although it works, when a person tries to travel through the portal, she ends up suffering severe burns.

In the mirror dimension, Iris and Eva continue with their plan to use the reflex modulator to try to open the portal that returns them to the real world. However, after pressing the scientist a little, Iris discovers that Eva was afraid to use the machine because, although it works, when a person tries to travel through the portal, she ends up suffering severe burns. And to prove it, Eva activates the machine and crosses the mirror with her arms, causing serious injuries. Within the simulation, Barry returns to STAR Labs and reunites with Grodd, who has acquired the appearance of Joe to try to gain the confidence of the sprinter. Although Barry is reluctant to believe that Grodd has changed, the gorilla manages to convince him that all he wants is to start a new life with his family in Gorilla City. Being aware of the change that Grodd has undergone also allows the sprinter to realize that he has been holding on to the past for too long, so he agrees to join forces with the gorilla to defeat Solovar.