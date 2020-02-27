 Comments and hearings of The Flash 6 × 12: A Girl Named Sue

Share it:

Last Tuesday, February 18, The CW aired the twelfth episode of the sixth season of The Flash, entitled "A Girl Named Sue". A chapter in which Ralph (Hartley Sawyer), after several months of research, finally manages to locate the famous Sue Dearborn (Natalie Dreyfuss), while the real Iris (Candice Patton) and Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) try to find a way to Get out of the mirror dimension.

The scarlet sprinter seems to be going through one of the worst streaks since its launch in 2014. For the third consecutive week the series closes Tuesday night with audience data that show the loss of interest that is assuming this second half of the season. Specific, “The Flash” ended its broadcast by scoring 0.4 in the ratings and gathering 1,097 million users in front of the TV. Which translates into a 3% drop (a bit lighter than in the previous two weeks) compared to its last episode.

Comments of The Flash 6 × 12:

The chapter starts with the real Iris trapped in the world of the mirror while watching her clone interact with Barry (Grant Gustin) in her apartment without being able to prevent it. Nevertheless, the journalist is not alone in this other dimension, next to her is Eva McCulloch (Co-founder of McCulloch Technologies). Who after verifying that Iris is real, and not a product of his imagination, hugs her and tells her that both are trapped in that dimension . After the credit titles we return to the mirror dimension where Eva explains to Iris that they are trapped in an empty world that imitates the real world and that they came to it through the mirror of their office the night the particle accelerator exploded. Which means he has been trapped in that world for the past 6 years.

After assimilating what happened, and worried about the danger that their loved ones run at the hands of their clone, Iris tries to figure out how to get out of the mirror dimension but Eva explains that this is impossible. In the real world we found Ralph in his office decayed because since his meeting with Remington Meiser (6 × 06: "License to Elongated") He has not been able to find a new clue to help him in his research on Sue Dearborn. Concerned about the detective, Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) offers her help, and her powers, to resolve the case, however, Ralph declines his offer because he prefers to work alone. Luckily for the detective an alert on his laptop informs him that one of Sue's accounts has been used to rent an apartment in Central City.

At the West-Allen house, Barry finds the Iris clone investigating the designs of the mirror gun (weapon they used to end Cicada's dagger at the end of season 5) and its connection with Black Hole. The journalist, who wants to "examine" the gun closely, asks Barry to take out the gun from the Star Archives and bring it to him, but the sprinter refuses. Since he worries that the weapon may fall into bad hands as it happened with the ice gun and Leonard Snart / Captain Cold. In the meantime, Ralph goes to the apartment that has been rented with Sue's money and before he can knock on the door he is knocked down by a mysterious figure, who turns out to be Sue Dearborn herself, while the floor explodes because of a bomb . Back at the detective's office, Sue explains to Ralph that he has spent the last 9 months running away from his ex-boyfriend, an arms dealer, because, after discovering his client list, he wants to kill her.

. Back at the detective's office, Sue explains to Ralph that he has spent the last 9 months running away from his ex-boyfriend, an arms dealer, because, after discovering his client list, he wants to kill her. Although many will already know. In the vignettes Sue Dearborn is the main love interest and the wife of Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man, in addition to a member of the Super Buddies . A group of superheroes formed by former members of the Justice League and whose goal was "to be accessible to the common man." In the comics Sue dies during the Identity Crisis event at the hands of Jean Loring, Ray Palmer's ex-wife, in a twisted attempt to reconcile with Atom.

. A group of superheroes formed by former members of the Justice League and whose goal was "to be accessible to the common man." In the comics Sue dies during the Identity Crisis event at the hands of Jean Loring, Ray Palmer's ex-wife, in a twisted attempt to reconcile with Atom. Therefore, Sue insists that Ralph not call his parents or go to the police, since his ex has enough contacts within the CCPD to avoid any arrest. In turn, the detective discovers that Sue has returned to Central City to get some evidence against her ex-boyfriend, so Ralph, fully involved in the case, decides to help her. Within the mirror dimension Iris tries to help Eva to find a way out, but the scientist, who has been alone for a long time, explodes and tells her that she has failed 1,322 trying to escape , so you have simply lost hope of getting it. After reassuring Eva, the journalist recalls that Team Flash managed to rescue Barry from the mirror dimension using liquid nitrogen, so he convinces the scientist to make a new attempt.

At the CCPD police station, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) asks Barry to secretly examine a closed case that was allegedly cataloged as an accident and although the sprinter initially tries to escape the task, Captain West's insistence finally gets his fruits. On the other side of the city, Ralph locates Sue's ex-boyfriend during a gun sale and tries to take pictures of the sale and then hand them over to the CCPD. Unfortunately, John Loring's bodyguard, Sue's ex-boyfriend, discovers him and the detective, before he can use his powers, has to be saved by Sue. After the incident both go to Jitters and although Sue tries to get rid of Ralph (since she thinks it is a burden), the detective, who is indebted to her for saving her life, convinces her to work together.

While Sue and Ralph prepare a plan to rob Loring of his client list and take it to the CCPD, Cecille appears by surprise and, after using his powers with Sue, tells the detective that they both seem to share an emotional connection. In the mirror dimension, Iris and Eva implement their plan to escape and use liquid nitrogen to freeze the mirror / portal through which they were sucked. Unfortunately, the plan does not work as expected and the mirror breaks into pieces, causing Eva to lose the papers again in despair, since she has finally assumed that she will never recover her life. In the STAR Labs Archives, we find the Iris clone trying to steal the mirror gun but it is interrupted by the sudden appearance of Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) .

. Although the explorer claims to be cataloging the objects in the archive, we discover that he is actually looking for Harry Wells's diary as he continues to have visions with the scientist of the missing Earth-2. For his part, Iris, after lying to Nash about his true objective, gets the explorer to agree not to tell the team anything about his fortuitous encounter. In turn, Ralph and Sue manage to sneak into John Loring's office and find out that the dealer has hidden his client list in a bank safe deposit box. While they are chased by security guards they end up cornered on the roof and Ralph has to use his powers to save them, revealing Sue's identity as Elongated Man.

After returning to his office and telling Sue how he became a superhero, Ralph wants to ask for a police order to search Loring's safe, but Sue convinces him that they can't wait that long and they both decide to steal the list and give it to the CCPD . At the CCPD police station, Barry tells Joe that after analyzing the case he discovered that this was not an accident, but another murder perpetrated by Dr. Light. Confirming their suspicions, Captain West explains to the sprinter that he has found indications that Black Hole has a mole in the police that is helping them cover their tracks. Likewise, when Joe discovers that Barry did not help Iris get the mirror gun, he reminds him that he can and should trust his family for these cases.

In the mirror dimension, Eva, despite Iris's efforts to encourage her, decides that the destruction of the portal through which they arrived is good news, since she would not hope to return to the real world. However, the clear frustration that the scientist has causes a piece of the broken mirror to fly from the ground at her hand, implying that Eva has meta-human powers. In the real world, Ralph and Sue get access to the bank, where Loring keeps his client list, thanks to the powers of the detective, who pretends to be Joe for the director to evacuate the building and open the safe. Once inside and while looking for the right safe, Sue explains to Ralph that despite his well-off life he has never been able to feel that he fits anywhere. Feeling identified, the detective tells him his story and tells him that he will eventually find a place to belong to.