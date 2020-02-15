 Comments and hearings of The Flash 6 × 10: Marathon

Share it:

After the resolution of Crisis in Infinite Lands (the mega-crossover that has completely changed the status quo of the Arrowverse), last Tuesday, February 4 The CW premiered the tenth episode of the sixth season of "The Flash", entitled "Marathon". A chapter that in addition to introducing the new villain of this second half of the season, the ultra-secret organization Black Hole, explores the duel and guilt that Barry (Grant Gustin) experiences after the death of Oliver (Stephen Amell) and the visit of Diggle (David Ramsey) to deliver a final gift from the Emerald Archer.

The return of the scarlet sprinter, after a well-deserved Christmas holiday, has left quite discreet numbers as far as audience is concerned. Last week's episode managed to score a discreet 0.4 in ratings and summoned in front of the small screen to 1,287 million viewers. So, without counting the hearings of the tenth chapter (dedicated to the crossover of Crisis in Infinite Lands), the series suffers a slight decrease of 7% compared to its last broadcast

The chapter starts with Barry stopping thieves who have decided to steal in Jitters after his reopening. The sprinter easily stops criminals and after the new credit titles of the series we return to STAR Labs, where we discovered that Cisco (Carlos Valdes) it is hard for him to assume all the changes that the creation of Earth-Prime brought after the Crisi s. And it is that the scientist is concerned that with the rewriting of the timeline (which has allowed Supergirl and Blacklight to always exist in that land) the threats to the planet have increased exponentially. In turn, Cisco has an argument with Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), who was helping the team in exchange for a piece of technology, because he doesn't trust him. Especially after being responsible for releasing the Anti-Monitor.

At the home of the West-Allen, while Iris (Candice Patton) is working, Barry is accompanied by Diggle (Spartan) who is in Star City to give the sprinter an object that Oliver left in his will. Specifically, the emerald archer returns to Barry the first mask / mask that he made after he met. Although the gift is clearly a farewell message from his friend, the sprinter prefers to think that Oliver actually left him one last mission to accomplish and convinces / drag Diggle to investigate. On the other hand, Iris leaves the floor to meet with an anonymous source that has information about "Black Hole" and although she manages to convince him to help her unmask them, we discover that the journalist has also become the next target of a new murderer to salary of the organization.

At Citizen's offices, Iris, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Kamilla (Victoria Park) teach Cecille all the evidence they have gathered around "Black Hole". However, although the three reporters are determined to publish the story, Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) is quite suspicious due to the danger, both physical and legal, that this entails. At the West-Allen's house, Barry analyzes the mask that Oliver left him and discovers that he has Mirakuru's remains (the serum of the super soldier who gave his skills to Deathstroke), so Diggle reluctantly decides to accompany him to Lian Yu to investigate the track. For his part, Iris goes to McCulloch Technologies to speak with the company's CEO, Joseph Carver (Eric Nenninger), and try to get a statement before the Citizen publishes the story.

Although Carver tries not to publish the news, claiming that his source is a former employee with mental problems, Iris decides to go ahead with his plan. Back to the Citizen offices , Iris, Alegra and Kamilla are preparing to celebrate the success of their article when Cecille interrupts them to inform them that McCulloch Technologies has decided to sue for defamation. As if that were not enough, the new Black Hole hitman tries to assassinate Iris, who is saved thanks to Cecille's powers, and destroy all the evidence that the newspaper has about her organization. Although it cannot prevent Kamilla from photographing the evidence before they disappear.

While Cecille takes refuge in Joe's house, Alegra and Kamilla go to STAR Labs where they witness a strong discussion between Cisco, which finally ends up exploding in anger over everything that happened in the Crisis, and Nash Wells, who had gone to the laboratory suspiciously worried about Alegra. For his part, Iris tries to meet again with his source, but he is killed by the hitman before he can speak with the reporter. Luckily, Iris manages to escape through the hair of the parking lot where the meeting was to take place, but not before being injured by the villain.

Past the danger Iris meets her team at STAR Labs and thanks to Cisco they discover the identity of the mysterious "Black Hole" murderer, Dr. Kimiyo Hoshi (Dr. Light), and how she uses her photonic powers to eliminate his objectives. However, before Team Citizen, plus Cisco, can decide on their next move, Iris passes out because of the injuries that Dr. Light caused her. Meanwhile in Lian Yu, Barry and Diggle find a box that could contain the last Mirakuru vials, however, when they open it they discover that it is empty. Despite this, the sprinter refuses to accept the truth and is about to lose control of his powers, so Diggle explains that years ago Oliver and Thea returned to the island to face Slade Wilson (Deathstroke). Which would explain Mirakuru's spots that Barry found in the mask.

As in the cartoons, this adaptation of Dr. Kimiyo Hoshi is a Japanese astronomer with the ability to control photonic waves at will. Nevertheless, Although the Arrowverso is presented as a villain, something that is surely related to Black Hole, in the comics Hoshi has been a member of the Justice League, the Doom Patrol and the European Justice League. Likewise, in the vignettes, Dr. Light obtains her powers thanks to the Monitor in an attempt to create a hero powerful enough to stop the advance of the Anti-Monitor.

Barry finally has to accept that Oliver is gone and for that Diggle reminds him that his friend did not sacrifice himself for him to take his witness, but for the sprinter, along with the rest of the people who cared most about the emerald archer, could Enjoy your life with yours. Back at STAR Labs, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) discovers Cisco watching a holographic cube containing one of the last messages Harry sent him before the wave of antimatter cleared Earth 2 of existence. And it seems that Cisco blames itself for not being able to anticipate or stop the arrival of the Anti-Monitor due to its decision to renounce its powers. After discovering why the scientist is so obsessed with analyzing the new threats of Tierra Prime, Caitlin advises him to take a break from Team Flash and travel the world to catalog the multiple changes that occurred after the reboot of the universe.

In the STAR Labs infirmary, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) throws anger at Iris because of his reckless and reckless attitude against Black Hole and although the journalist seems determined to throw herself back into the wolf's mouth, Joe reminds him that They no longer live in Crisis mode and that to end the secret organization will need patience and ingenuity. In turn we discovered that Mr. Carver is the leader of Black Hole while ordering Dr. Light to finish the job and eliminate the journalist . The villain locates Iris at Detective West's house and tries to assassinate her again, but everything turns out to be a trap for Joe and Frost to capture while Iris goes to McCulloch Technologies to face Joseph Carver.

Surprised to see the journalist alive, Carver tries to continue with his role as an innocent businessman but Iris unmasks him by demonstrating the knowledge and evidence he has about his organization. Meanwhile at Joe's house, Dr. Light knocks out Detective West and shoots Frost, who, using his powers, is able to remove the bullet before it is damaged. For its part, Iris, trying to protect his loved ones, manages to negotiate an agreement with Carver so that he removes his murderer from the case, thus saving Frost who was about to receive a second shot, this time in the head, of the villain. Finally, Carver is forced to announce at the press conference that he had called for his company to withdraw the lawsuit they had filed against Central City Citizen.