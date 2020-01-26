 Comments and hearings of Supergirl 5 × 10: The Bottle Episode

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The post-Crisis consequences are present in the last episode of "Supergirl" where our protagonist kryptonina will not only have to deal with the new changes produced After the mega-crossover, also the promise that the threat he has been fighting may prove to be more dangerous than ever before.

In terms of audience, the tenth episode broadcast last Sunday, January 18 attracted a rating of 0.84 million of spectators, marking a 0.2 / 1 demo shared by an audience of 18 to 49 years.

Omitting the episode dedicated to "Crisis" and comparing it with episode 5 × 08: “The Wrath Of Rama Khan” -Which had an audience of 0.87 million viewers and a 0.2 / 1 demo-, the episode aired last Sunday had a slight decrease in their figures of spectator, although in its demos it remained without major alterations.

As additional information the first episode of "Crisis" dedicated to "Supergirl ” got 1.67 million of viewers with demo of 0.6 / 3. That is, as expected, the mega-event that brings together the CW DC series represents a considerable increase in the rating that the current Arrowverse seasons have been having.

After the jump we go on to comment on the chapter. Spoiler Notice.

Kara Danvers continues to adapt to the new Post-Crisis world in Infinite Lands, mainly to the changes it produced the restructuring of multiple lands in one . You are also aware in one way or another you have to deal with the implications of the return of Lex Luthor to his life and the fact that his company owns the Department of Extranormal Operations (DEO).

continues to adapt to the new Post-Crisis world in Infinite Lands, mainly to the changes it produced . You are also aware in one way or another you have to deal with the implications of the return of to his life and the fact that his company owns the Department of Extranormal Operations (DEO). Lex meets her sister Firewood in his office Luthorcorp . This last he has all his memories before the crisis because Lex asked the Monitor to keep them to fix their differences before the Crisis. Lena warns him that the threat of the criminal organization Leviathan still present, something Luthor did not know.

in his office . This last because Lex asked the to keep them to fix their differences before the Crisis. Lena warns him that the threat of the criminal organization still present, something Luthor did not know. While Brainiac 5 Y Nia Nal they have an appointment at the National City park these meet a doppleganger of Brainiac 5. They are stunned because after the restructuring of the multiverse there are no more parallel lands.

Y they have an appointment at the National City park these meet of Brainiac 5. They are stunned because after the restructuring of the multiverse there are no more parallel lands. At least three other dopplegangers from other Brainiac 5 lands are presented at the DEO headquarters. One of them woman (Meaghan Rath) Y who claims to be the director of the organization In your world of origin.

Y In your world of origin. The Brainiac 5 report that they managed to escape from their respective universes after they were erased by the wave of antimatter, which leads Supergirl and the others to investigate the point from which the dopplegangers emerged.

Supergirl and Brainy arrives to Al's bar in National City known for receiving aliens from the rest of the universe. Upon arrival the place both realize that now the site it has become a congregation point for inhabitants of other universes that were erased after the Crisis.

in National City known for receiving aliens from the rest of the universe. Upon arrival the place both realize that now the site for inhabitants of other universes that were erased after the Crisis. Kara realizes that the dopplegangers of the kryptonian witches that created the villain Reign in his world, but Al, the owner of the bar tells him that the witches do not represent any danger since they did not threaten the National City of their world.

that created the villain in his world, but Al, the owner of the bar tells him that the witches do not represent any danger since they did not threaten the National City of their world. One of the doubles of Brainiac 5 begins to present discomfort that affect their vital functions, when the heroes get to help them they realize that this has been infected by a technological virus , which later kills him.

, which later kills him. Brainiac 5 from universe 17 manages to sneak into one of the warehouses within the DEO facilities. He wants to steal a container that houses inside his homeland, which, through technology Coluana , – his kind of origin – managed to minutiarize to save him from the wave of antimatter.

, – his kind of origin – managed to minutiarize to save him from the wave of antimatter. Nia Nal tries to stop him but this Brainiac 5 does not understand reasons and his only and desperate purpose is to recover his land, and he manages to escape.

is to recover his land, and he manages to escape. Team Supergirl and the other Brainiac realize the imminent danger posed by the Brainy doppleganger freeing the planet since would represent a clash between the two worlds , so they rush to find it.

, so they rush to find it. The female Brainiac approaches the Brainiac 5 Prime and tells her that she notices how he is "detained" because of the personality inhibitors, only seen in their real physical form, revealing that their bluish appearance and white hair It's just a costume under another costume.

because of the personality inhibitors, only seen in their real physical form, revealing that their bluish appearance and white hair Brainy tells his double that when he was a child he was so moved to discover a world full of snow that he did not want to leave, so his mother, respecting the customs of the alien Peruvian species, decided to shrink the planet and give it to her son, situation that her husband opposed.

Given this fear of losing control and succumbing to the instincts of his species, Brainy decided to use his inhibitors for much of his life. The cost of this was to sacrifice part of your logical reasoning With its high level of intelligence.

With its high level of intelligence. The female Brainiac tells her she must overcome her fears so that she adds her conscience with the Coluana Intelligence , a network in which members of their species are all connected.

, a network in which members of their species are all connected. Brainy realizes that the only ones that can free the land of her doppleganger are the Kryptonian witches they saw at Al's bar, so along with their counterparts, Supergirl and Dreamer come to the site to prevent their double from achieving their goals .

During the fight against her double and the Kryptonian witches, Brainy removes her inhibitors and acquires his true physical form , being this one of green color and blond hair.

, being this one of green color and blond hair. After fighting against his namesake he tries to reason with him. In the end, the witches realize that trying to recover the world is fruitless. Brainiac 5 uses its powers to send its double to the witches to their bottled land.

The female Brainiac advises its counterpart of the main universe about Lex Luthor, since it faced him in his home world culminating in a catastrophe beyond what is imaginable for his land, so he advises Brainy to join forces with Luthor to face the threat of Leviathan. The Brainiac of the parallel lands becomes one with the Great Coluano Brain.

Brainiac 5 decides to establish confidence with Lex Luthor and warns him that it will depend on both of them to carry out the battle against the Leviathan organization that after the Crisis in Infinite Lands has disappeared from recent history. Brainy indicates that his next target is a Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) from another land.

from another land. Lena Luthor visits her mother Lillian who after the restructuring of universes, like his son, is out of jail and she is in charge of the Luthorcorp Foundation. Lena asks her mother for advice on whether she can trust her brother.

who after the restructuring of universes, like his son, is out of jail and she is in charge of the Luthorcorp Foundation. Lena asks her mother for advice on whether she can trust her brother. Supergirl goes to Lena and she tells him she remembers everything that happened before the Crisis. The tycoon Luthor says that he cannot fully trust Kara given the damage that caused her to keep her secret.

For the common good, Supergirl decides to stop her hostilities towards Lex Luthor, so she agrees to collaborate with him.

Lex introduces herself to Lena and to gain the trust of her sister she uses an alien organism able to reveal the truth of those to whom it adheres. The two decide to work together to carry out the plan of Non Nocere what Lena was doing.

able to reveal the truth of those to whom it adheres. The two decide to work together to carry out the plan of Non Nocere what Lena was doing. Lex is honored with the award of "The man of tomorrow" In a public ceremony. After receiving the award Lillian Luthor tells his son that Lena will turn against him. The mother of the Luthor family tells her daughter that Supergirl will also do the same to her.

In a public ceremony. After receiving the award Lillian Luthor tells his son that Lena will turn against him. The mother of the Luthor family tells her daughter that Supergirl will also do the same to her. Gamemnae under the facade of Gemma Cooper member of the inner circle of Leviathan meets with Andrea Rojas to take a close look at Obsidian virtual reality technology. This one proposes a deal to Andrea.

Easter Eggs and references Supergirl 5 × 10: The Bottle Episode

The episode opens with an ad that shows the joint work between Luthorcorp and the DEO. We have images corresponding to past seasons such as the Daxamita invasion from the second, a look at the alien Helgramite of the fourth, or the attack on Earth by the worldkillers in the third.

from the second, a look at the alien of the fourth, or the attack on Earth by in the third. When Braniac 5 and Nia have their encounter with the first doppleganger in the park, he mentions shapeshifter aliens like white martians or to Durlan . He also winks at Batman's villain, Clayface, by asking if he is made of clay.

or to . He also winks at Batman's villain, Clayface, by asking if he is made of clay. Brainy dopplegangers come from the Lands 15.17 and 18 , they arrived at Tierra Prime through a wormhole that took them to Al's bar, along with many other inhabitants of other lands that perished in the crisis.

, they arrived at Tierra Prime through a wormhole that took them to Al's bar, along with many other inhabitants of other lands that perished in the crisis. The female Brainiac is interpreted by Meagan Rath , sister of Jesse Rath who plays Brainy.

, sister of who plays Brainy. In Lex's office we can see that he is investigating Leviathan, studying history books on the presence of the villain Khan branch Within the history of the world.

Within the history of the world. The episode allows us to deepen a little in the Brainiac species and in the attributes that these have; For example, this indicates that your species knows how to control subatomic energy to reduce entire cities including planets. A characteristic that defines the original Brainiac, enemy of Superman is its ability to seize entire cities of the planets it attacks. He used his technology to shrink them and put them in bottle containers. In the myths of the man of steel this came to shrink Kandor, the capital city of the planet Krypton and was credited with the alias of the "Collector of Worlds".

and in the attributes that these have; For example, this indicates that your species knows how to control subatomic energy to reduce entire cities including planets. A characteristic that defines the original Brainiac, enemy of Superman is its ability to seize entire cities of the planets it attacks. In the myths of the man of steel this came to shrink Kandor, the capital city of the planet Krypton and was credited with the alias of the "Collector of Worlds". Lex Luthor is awarded the prize "The man of tomorrow" This being one of the titles attributed to his staunch rival, Superman.

This being one of the titles attributed to his staunch rival, Superman. After getting rid of his inhibitors, Brainy finally acquires his traditional physical form of comics acquiring the characteristic green skin and blond hair, replacing blue with white hair that had been since its introduction in the middle of the third season.

Female brainiac indicates that the doppleganger who died due to the Anti-life equation , a technological virus. In the DC Universe, The Anti-Life Equation it is the mathematical formula to obtain the total dominion of the living beings within the universe, being this one of the goals of the great villain Darkseid.

, a technological virus. In the DC Universe, it is the mathematical formula to obtain the total dominion of the living beings within the universe, being this one of the goals of the great villain Despite what was seen at the end of "Crisis" the inhabitants of Tierra Prime are unaware that other lands in the multiverse have survived, even the trip to these is impossible since they are vibrating on a different frequency.

In Al's bar we see a stuffed monkey which belongs to those used by the doppleganger of Win schott which we will meet in the next episode.

which we will meet in the next episode. Lillian Luthor mentions Lena's teddy bear in the episode "Luthors" from the second season that showed us the past of the Luthor family and how Lena came into their lives.

The next episode “Back From The Future: Part One” It airs tonight in the United States.

Via information | Tv by the numbers