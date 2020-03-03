 Comments and hearings of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 05: Mortal Khanbat

Share it:

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” brought a new episode and surprises for the team keep coming. Sara is still in Star City so Ava is still in command of the ship. A team member is at the gates of death trying to stop her while another reveals her true story and as the consequences of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”Continue to affect him, leaving the rest of the members really surprised.

First we see how the episode did in terms of rating. This chapter was seen by 744 spectators, which means a rise of 3.48%, thus being a significant increase over the last episodes. At the rating level, there was a mark of 0.2 What is practically leaves it the same as the previous episode.

Seen the rating, now we have to gut the episode:

John falls dead … or almost because Ray, Gary and Charlie manage to take him to the Waverider so Gideon can cure him. Ava and Nate arrive at the medical bay and find out that he has lung cancer.

Charlie flees quickly from the room, but halfway some voices start to terrify her Screaming Clotho. Be arrives to get her out of the confusion and between the two there is an awkward moment. It seems that among them there was some time ago, in the new timeline. Quickly, Zari appears in their midst and the girls meet for the first time. Ava requests them quickly.

In the main hall, Ava presents the Forecaster, a program that scans the scattered encoders throughout history and space. However, Nate steals attention when he presents a skateboard and the whole team intends to play with him. All travel to Hong Kong in 1997, in full transfer of sovereignty by England to China. There, a gangster is taking control of the triads.

The plan is to stop the encore by sedimenting him and taking him to the ship, but it seems that nothing will go as planned. The encore appears in a restaurant and Nate takes the surprise when he discovers that it is Genghis Khan. The villain enters the restaurant and a war breaks out between the Triad, undercover cops and the team; all because of Charlie, who seems to be in a hurry to finish the mission. Nate enters the restaurant and stops the members of the Triad. Meanwhile, Charlie and Be escape the battlefield to face Genghis, but they are free.

Back in the ship, John decides to leave and return to Northumberland to find a way out of his agony as soon as possible. In exchange for letting go, Ray and Nate decide to accompany him.

When they arrive at the house, John tries to discover who wants to kill him, but the disease progresses rapidly and falls asleep to wake up in hell. There he meets Astra and discovers that she is the one who tries to kill him by accelerating his time of death. He only has 4 hours left before he dies.

He only has 4 hours left before he dies. Quickly, he offers Astra a deal: you can change your destiny if she wants with the help of Loom of fate. However, before he can continue, Ray and Gary manage to bring him back to earth and John tells them everything that happened.

Ray plans to heal John with Norah's magic forcing a girl to want to cure him. However, the plan does not work out and the team is disappointed. As an alternative plan, Gary summons the puca, the magical creature that John saved in the previous season, but it doesn't work either. Opportunities and time are running out for the sorcerer. John does not accept defeat for what throws his anger against the boys and both are really surprised.

On the ship, the team continues with its plan B to stop Genghis. However, the situation generates friction between Charlie and Be, so they decide to continue the mission each by their side.

Charlie infiltrates the Triad group and discovers that Genghis’s goal is Prince Charles of England, who intends to return the sovereignty of Hong Kong to China. When the policewoman, who is being held hostage, tells her the whole security plan, she murders her with her infernal sword. The heroine escapes from there immediately, but the voices begin to terrify her again. and before being hit, Be saves her.

Charlie goes in search of a temporary transporter. Be follows her there. The heroine confronts and confesses that her relationship was a failure, leaving the boy totally ashamed. The girl leaves him alone. Be, meanwhile, continues with the mission.

Nate follows a track of Genghis to a warehouse and there he discovers that the tyrant has in his possession skateboards for the entire Triad: that way they can move throughout the city until they reach the vehicle that transports Prince Charles.

that way they can move throughout the city until they reach the vehicle that transports Prince Charles. Be follows the prince's vehicle and arrives at the parking lot where he is kidnapped. Quickly, they take him as a prisoner too.

When the prince talks to Genghis, Be discovers that it is actually Charlie With a new look. The real one is in the safe ship, under Mick's care.

Genghis decides to take Charlie as his wife, but when he refuses, he sends her to murder. Be reacts quickly and manages to stop the rain of bullets with the help of his totem. Charlie for his part confronts Genghis and murders him with his own infernal sword. Both embrace in a moment of happiness for the mission accomplished.

Back in the ship, Charlie decides to tell the whole team his story: She is a Moira, an ancient Greek creature who handles the threads of humanity's destiny. Her name is Clotho and her other 2 sisters are looking for her. The team can't believe it.

The girl has been escaping from them for thousands of years, but by destroying the loom spreading its parts throughout the Multiverse, it managed to take away its power. However, as the Crisis gave rise to Tierra Prima, the loom returned to the same plane. Because of this, the other moira look for her to kill her. The team decides to join the new mission to stop them.