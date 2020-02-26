 Comments and hearings of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 04: A Head of Her Time

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Again the fourth episode of Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow and the team is still looking for ways to stop the encore while John, Charlie and Gary try to find a way to stop Astra's plans and save her as soon as possible. While past events arrive to torment the sorcerer (and learn more about his desperate attempt to help the villain), the team is surprised by a new death and Zari, on the other hand, is getting closer to recovering memories of the previous timeline.

As for the rating, the fourth episode was watched by 719 thousand spectators, which represents a fall of 2.18% with respect to the previous episode. Nevertheless, at the rating level the episode scored 0.2, which means a small rise, still below the post-Crisis episode.

Now, it is time to review the episode:

Inside the ship, Sara decides to leave the team to resolve some issues in Star City so leave Ava as the ship and equipment manager.

so leave Ava as the ship and equipment manager. The new captain begins a new meeting for the team proposing an action plan, but the idea is not very welcome. When Gideon finds a new alteration, Zari decides to join a new mission so they travel to Paris in 1793 in the middle of the French revolution. Ava is not very happy with this decision, but she is confident that Nate will take care of her and will not be a big problem for the team.

Ava is not very happy with this decision, but she is confident that Nate will take care of her and will not be a big problem for the team. Inside the Palace of Versailles, the team is in the middle of a party, where everyone seems to be hypnotized. In their midst, they find Maria Antoinette, still alive despite being executed in the guillotine.

The surprise is great when they discover that Maria Antoinette is equal to Nora Darkh so Ray is somewhat confused. The team's plan is to be able to get her out of the room, but it starts to get complicated since she has everyone under a spell. Ava and Zari discover that the encore is killing each of the guests with the cake he brought to the party. Zari proposes that Ava cheat her so he can get her out of the party.

Zari proposes that Ava cheat her so he can get her out of the party. Ava carries out the plan and tells Maria Antoinette that there is a much better party somewhere else. When the queen leaves the room, the rest of the guests leave after her along with the girls in a race through the palace. Before escaping, Maria loses her head in the middle of the escape, due to her execution in the guillotine.

On the ship, Zari confronts Maria Antoinette's head, who tells her about the weight of success that celebrities have. Nevertheless, Zari suspects that there is something that can happen in the future so Gideon shows him that his famous perfume Dragonsque It is a fraud and for that reason, it will stop being popular. Zari decides to invent a new perfume. There he discovers that Maria Antoinette's perfume was what kept all the hypnotized guests and that made her very popular, so the heroine decides to take it with her.

Zari is in New York in 2044, in the middle of presenting her perfume. The heroine sets the stage for the launch along with a marriage proposal from her millionaire boyfriend to continue climbing in popularity. To continue with his plan, Zari puts on perfume and goes straight to the red carpet.

The heroine sets the stage for the launch along with a marriage proposal from her millionaire boyfriend to continue climbing in popularity. To continue with his plan, Zari puts on perfume and goes straight to the red carpet. When Ray tells the rest of the team that Zari stole Maria's perfume, Ava realizes why she was not affected by the queen's perfume: Dragonsque it had taken away his sense of smell. They quickly try to return to New York in 2044 but discover that Maria Antoinette's body is loose on the ship seeking to recover her head.

Dragonsque it had taken away his sense of smell. They quickly try to return to New York in 2044 but discover that Maria Antoinette's body is loose on the ship seeking to recover her head. When S’more Money, Zari's boyfriend, approaches her, he falls hypnotized due to the perfume. He can't take it anymore and decides to make the marriage proposal in front of all the journalists. With the perfume in hand, the boy stands up and dumps the rest of the perfume on the heroine. Bad idea: the rest of the people present fall hypnotized and go after Zari. The heroine runs to escape all of them.

The heroine runs to escape all of them. In the ship, Maria's body begins to wreak havoc, but between Mick and Ray they manage to contain it in time.

Ava, Be and Nate appear amid the chaos of the presentation and with the help of the totem, Be manages to contain the tumult of people. Ava runs along with Zari and both fall into a fountain of water, managing to break the spell of the perfume.

and with the help of the totem, Be manages to contain the tumult of people. Ava runs along with Zari and both fall into a fountain of water, managing to break the spell of the perfume. When the team receives congratulations from Sara (remember that she was in Star City, supposedly), Zari realizes that she almost ruins the mission. With hunger, the girl eats a donut, and again the memories of the previous timeline intersect in her mind. Ava manages to wake her from that moment of confusion and both, after a sincere talk, decide to start a friendship despite everything they lived in Paris and New York.

Back to the other team, already inside the house, in Northumberland, Charlie and Gary await the return of John Constantine after he entered the next room in the house, where the spirit of Natalie, Astra's mother, is located. Upon hearing the shouts of the hero, Gary decides to help him by casting a spell and thus release him; and he succeeds: letting out the evil spirit that now terrifies them throughout the house.

Upon hearing the shouts of the hero, Gary decides to help him by casting a spell and thus release him; and he succeeds: letting out the evil spirit that now terrifies them throughout the house. John tells Charlie and Gary everything that happened between Natalie and Alex, her husband. When the woman died in a car accident, Alex asked John to revive her. However, the plan worked in exchange for Astra's life, so the demon that helped him took Astra. This resulted in Nat committing suicide at home. However, the spirit states that John lies and decides to take possession of Charlie's body.

In a face to face with the spirit, Constantine confesses that he resurrected her because he never stopped loving her, but the woman still insists that she admit the absolute truth. Finally John confesses everything: he resurrected it to show that he was right in choosing magic over them, because of his ego. When Nat hears the confession, he decides to push him to continue his mission of saving Astra, but only for the reason of saving her and not for his ego. In addition, he decides to tell him what is the plan that could help him.

When Nat hears the confession, he decides to push him to continue his mission of saving Astra, but only for the reason of saving her and not for his ego. In addition, he decides to tell him what is the plan that could help him. Even at home, John and Natalie remember when they played with toy looms. The woman remembers that the existence of the "Loom of Destiny" although the sorcerer doubts since he never heard of him. Nevertheless, Nat tells him that Charlie is the one who truly knows about the artifact.

John presses Charlie leading to confess that he was escaping from that Loom, That's why he decided to destroy it and then hide in the hero's house. For this, he decided to spread the loom pieces throughout the multiverse.