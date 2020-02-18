 Comments and hearings of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 03: Slay Anything

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Legends continue their mission to stop all Encores, the new villains who return from hell but cannot die. And together with them, this time it is time to travel to the 80s, to make references and tributes to the classic films of serial killers. In this new episode of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, a murderer tries to slaughter an entire school and the team must divide to stop it at any cost. Meanwhile, Zari begins to interact with the team without remembering anything from the previous timeline and John travels to an old place to find clues to help him on mission with Astra.

This third chapter of the season was followed by 735 thousand spectators, a fall of 6.73% over the previous week, although it is still above the data that marked the first post-Crisis episode. At the level of rating scored 0.2, which is also a fall of 4.76% over the previous week.

And finally, it's time to talk about the episode:

The episode begins in the prison of Iron Heights in the year 2004 (the same prison that usually is habitual in the series The Flash) where Freddy Myers is sentenced to the electric chair for a series of murders in 1989 . His mother on the other side of the room witnesses the execution.

. His mother on the other side of the room witnesses the execution. The driver of a car drives through a forest carrying Freddy's body. When he regains control of the vehicle, it begins to accelerate and lose control until it crashes. When the man leaves the injured vehicle, he returns to the rear. There he is killed by a knife by Freddy and the victim falls dead, while the murderer moves away along the route.

Inside the ship, John continues to look for a way to stop Astra and the encore released. That is why he travels to the United Kingdom following a clue to help him. Meanwhile, Ray proposes as an alternative to travel to the different periods of time where you make They have not yet become evil. Sara, meanwhile, dismisses the idea.

Meanwhile, Ray proposes as an alternative to travel to the different periods of time where you make They have not yet become evil. Sara, meanwhile, dismisses the idea. Norah appears on the ship after the end of last season and reunites with Ray. The new hero says that after so long, she no longer wants to be a fairy godmother but as long as there are children with yearnings and in crisis, she must continue to fulfill her wishes. When Ray tries to generate a romantic moment to relax her, he finds her sleeping because of fatigue.

The new hero says that after so long, she no longer wants to be a fairy godmother but as long as there are children with yearnings and in crisis, she must continue to fulfill her wishes. When Ray tries to generate a romantic moment to relax her, he finds her sleeping because of fatigue. With Zari on the ship, Nate tries to make her remember the timeline where she was part of the Legends. However, her mission fails and leaves her locked in the main hall.

Gideon tells the team that, in Central City in 2004, there is a new encore loose and that is the greatest murderer in history. Immediately the heroes travel to 2004, to the graduation meeting party of the promotion where the murderer will try to arrive to kill the survivors of the 89 ’massacre.

The killer is Freddy Myers. This name comes as a reference to the characters of the classic films and slashers of the 80's: Freddy Krueger (de A Nightmare on Elm Street) and Michael Myers (of Friday the 13th)

Inside the school, Mick Rory meets a former classmate, Ali. When the girl recognizes him, he immediately avoids her and flees the place so as not to meet any acquaintance.

When the girl recognizes him, he immediately avoids her and flees the place so as not to meet any acquaintance. While Nate and Ray prowl outside the school to look for the murderer, Ava and Sara witness the murder of Tiffany, the survivor of the massacre. While the entire audience screams in despair, the boys find the murderer and chase him inside the school, but they get trapped.

While the entire audience screams in despair, the boys find the murderer and chase him inside the school, but they get trapped. All the equipment is in the doors of the school, with one half of the equipment inside the enclosure, and the other outside. Unable to find an immediate solution, Sara proposes to resume Ray's advice, and this together with Nate travel to the same school, but in 1989.

There, they find Freddy being molested by abusive boys while Tiffany, in his younger version, invites him to the prom that will take place in a few days. Nate suspects that the girl is conspired with thugs so she decides to accompany him along with Ray and thus prevent her from becoming a murderer because of them all.

In 2004, Ava and Sara try to follow the killer's trail in school. There, Freddy murders a new student and Ali, who dies in Mick's arms. The three cannot find a way to stop it.

The three cannot find a way to stop it. Back in the ship, Norah tells the team that the fairy godmothers manage to connect with the wishes of the teenagers so she is summoned by Freddy. There, she tries to help him with the prom dance by giving him a suit that makes him cooler. Freddy's mother interrupts the moment, but her son quickly throws her out of the room. This does not appeal to the woman and she retires. Ray, Nate and Norah follow Freddy to school to keep a close eye on him.

There, she tries to help him with the prom dance by giving him a suit that makes him cooler. Freddy's mother interrupts the moment, but her son quickly throws her out of the room. This does not appeal to the woman and she retires. Ray, Nate and Norah follow Freddy to school to keep a close eye on him. On the other hand, Zari remains locked. When he tries to escape from the ship by touching Gideon's central computer, memories of the previous timeline are crossed (from when he was a hacker) so, without realizing it, he escaped from the room to finish at the Central City College of 1989.

Inside the school, in the middle of the dance, Freddy's partner tries to take him into a trap, but at the last moment he repents and avoids the joke. However, the thugs bother him again and leave Tiffany in evidence that she wanted to set him up. This begins to make Norah desperate as she fears that Freddy uses his desires to do evil.

However, the thugs bother him again and leave Tiffany in evidence that she wanted to set him up. This begins to make Norah desperate as she fears that Freddy uses his desires to do evil. Norah quickly follows Freddy, who escapes the dance. Both engage in a motivational talk where Norah teaches him that you can always be better, even if the situations are not the best. Immediately, Freddy proposes to be the center of the dance improvising a choreography with the whole school. That way, everyone forgets the bad moment and Freddy proposes to release Norah as his fairy godmother.

Once Freddy, Tiffany and several other partners leave the dance, they get into a limousine and find Zari inside. Meanwhile, the killer goes straight to the car and tries to kill them. The heroine manages to stop him, but not for long.

Going back to the present tense, Ava and Sara meet the killer face to face, but it turns out to be Cathy Myers, Freddy's mother. There, he discovers that the 1989 massacre was because of her, since because of Tiffany, she lost her son Freddy. In turn, he decided to blame himself to save her from jail. When she witnessed the execution of her son, she did not endure the pain and died of cardiac arrest, but was brought back to life at that moment.

In 1989, Zari manages to stop Cathy and puts her in evidence in front of Freddy. Just before he attacks again, B appears and stops her with his air totem. In 2004, Cathy disappears from the timeline and Sara and Ava are saved.

Because they managed to stop Cathy in 1989, the timeline changes and in 2004, Freddy appears for the reunion dance together with Tiffany. In addition, Ali is still alive and has a more than romantic encounter with Mick.

The episode ends with John and Gary travel to Northumberland, United Kingdom of 2020, to the old house where the sorcerer lived. Inside the abandoned place, both meet Charlie, who has lived there for a while.

Inside the abandoned place, both meet Charlie, who has lived there for a while. The sorcerer needs to meet Astra's dead mother, an ancient witch who lives behind a door that is in the living room of his old house. With the fear that entails, Charlie encourages him to make the decision that he thinks is the most correct. Without hesitation, the sorcerer casts a spell and decides to enter.

The fourth episode arrives next Tuesday 18/02 and will be titled “A Head of Her Time"