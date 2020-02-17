 Comments and hearings of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 02: Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me

Share it:

The new episodes of the most disastrous hero team of the Arrowverse arrive. In the second chapter of the fifth season of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” the team ventures to Los Angeles in 1940 while trying to stop Astra's plans and the Encores They are scattered over time. Before continuing with the comments, we will see how they did in terms of rating for this second chapter.

The chapter had an audience of 788 thousand spectators, which is a small increase (10.06% more) compared to the previous week, that first episode after the chapter dedicated to the Arrowverse. At the rating level we talk about a 0.21 rating, that is, a fall of 8.7% over the previous chapter.

Now, the episode begins this way:

The chapter takes up from the end of the previous one: John Constantine travels to the underworld to meet Astra, who freed Rasputin on Earth giving him the chance to stay alive, even after he died. In hell, it is Astra who reigns. When the sorcerer returns to the ship, he tells the team that the return of the dead to the earth is due to the girl, so they must devise a plan to stop her and forever.

When the sorcerer returns to the ship, he tells the team that the return of the dead to the earth is due to the girl, so they must devise a plan to stop her and forever. On the other hand, Nate tries to replay Zari's message, but Gideon warns him that it is not possible because there is no recorded message. In turn, Be decides to take a few days off the ship to go to celebrate his father's birthday and for that, he decides to take Nate to accompany him and impersonate his university professor. Sara accepts without problems.

– Gideon detects a new anomaly in the timeline and legends travel to Los Angeles in 1947, in full swing of organized crime. While Sara, Ray and John are going to investigate, Ava and Mick team up and stay on the ship.

– In Washington of 2044, B and Nate arrive at Mr. Tomaz's birthday. There they meet the family of the first: the mother, the father and Zari, the sister of B. Nate is surprised to see her because she remembers that she is the girl of the holographic message of the Waverider. In this new reality, Zari is a famous billionaire influencer. His meeting with Nate is not entirely pleasant, generating a rejection for her and leaves the place.

– Sara, Ray and John travel through the city until they reach an apartment where they find the ashes of a human body. The sorcerer quickly discovers that there was a murder with black magic due to a new bis. On the other side of the room, the team stops a woman named Jeanie.

– The woman quickly tells the team that her boyfriend Bugsy Siegel, a dangerous gangster, was killed days ago but surprisingly she is still alive and runs a club called the Blue Iguana. In addition, the gangster has a dangerous weapon. The team quickly heads to the club. Sara proposes that he leave the city until they can stop him.

– There, Mick and Ava join and act as a support team to carry out the mission of stopping Bugsy. Constantine, meanwhile, discovers that Jeanie has not yet left the city. When he and Sara catch her, she reveals that her only purpose is to stop Bugsy and free the city from her mafia influence.

– Sara flirts with the man and decides to take him to an alley behind the club to conquer him. There appears a group of gangsters with the intention of killing him. After a shower of bullets, Bugsy manages to survive and counterattacks with his weapon, which shoots at the men and disintegrates them in the air. Quickly, the police arrive at the battalion scene and take Bugsy under arrest. Ray goes after them to keep track of the gangster.

– In the police station, Ray discovers that Bugsy manages the police department so the plan to take his gun is harder than it seems. There, he discovers an infiltrated policeman who also goes after the gangster.

– John discovers a way to take Bugsy's gun away. To do this, he quotes Jeanie in an office, and there they both discover the true intentions of the other. However, both agree on the same thing: free the city from the control of the gangster and take away the weapon.

– Mick and Ava try to cope with their place in the mission as simple monitors by order of Sara. When the captain orders them to generate some distraction Ava does not think twice and stars in a musical on stage. That way, he makes all the guests leave the club.

– Bugsy, along with Jeanie, arrive at the place at Sara's invitation. The woman leaves the place, and the gangster enters the club to see the disaster that Ava made. When she begins to insult her, Sara defends her and reveals her intentions and between them they begin to fight. They quickly manage to stop him with Mick's help.

– John arrives at the city cemetery along with Jeanie. Under a tombstone, they discover a briefcase with the stash of the gangster and that the sorcerer tries to burn, but the woman stops him with the gun he stole from Bugsy. However, in exchange for the briefcase, Jeanie hands him the gun and leaves.

– Ray also arrives at the cemetery along with the policeman. The hero discovers that the man wants to kill the woman. When he tries to stop him, the policeman locks him inside the car with the help of a group of gangsters. From there, Ray tries to warn John and the woman, but it's too late: the woman's car explodes with her inside.

– Back on the ship, John finds Bugsy and decides to take him with him to meet Astra. When he reaches her, he tries to assassinate her, but he repents at the last minute swearing that he will return to find a way to save her. Bugsy doesn't run the same fate. The sorcerer uses the old weapon and murders him in front of Astra as revenge for Jeanie.

– Returning to 2044, Nate and Be decide to return to the ship, Zari stops them. While Nate believes that Zari regained her memory, the girl discovers the reason why Nate seems familiar: they were the protagonists of the events at Heyworld. However, he does not understand that this happened 24 years ago and that they have not aged.

– The episode ends with Be opening a portal in his house and taking Zari to the Waverider, where the whole team discovers it. To his surprise, Zari starts screaming in despair at not recognizing anyone.