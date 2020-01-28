 Comments and hearings of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 01: Meet the Legends

Share it:

We have started a new season with the craziest heroes of the Arrowverso “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”. And with them, we begin to see all the consequences that the last crossover brought “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and that starts affecting the whole team. Although the Hour 5 Crossover corresponded to the series, does not belong to the current season and served as a prequel episode.

Before starting with the comments, we will talk about the follow-up of the chapter. This episode had an audience of 716 thousand viewers, marking a demo of 0.20. This is a big drop compared to the "premiere" chapter of the season dedicated to Crisis, which was followed by 1.35 million viewers and a 0.49 demo. However, all the series marked a notable increase in audience in their chapters dedicated to the crossover, so they do not serve at a comparative level. If we go to the previous season, the episode is below the average values ​​that marked the season (948,000 viewers and a demo of 0.29).

Legends are a worldwide phenomenon … Remember: they beat Nero, who owned Ray Palmer's body, with the idea of ​​making the earth a new hell. However, Legends defeated him in front of television cameras and are now the most popular heroes. So much so that the episode begins with a documentary about them and the “Legendmania”That unleashed worldwide.

The documentary Kevin Harris begins interviewing Ava inside the Waverider commenting on all that entails leading and conserving the ship in the absence of Sara who decided to go to help Oliver (during the events of the Crisis) and facing Senator Wellington in a trial to continue patrolling the timeline with the ship since they will no longer receive funds to continue the missions. So the documentary is the most transparent way to show what heroes do.

The next one is Nate: now that he resurrected and became the director of HeyWorld Park! , he continues commenting that this time he was out of the annual crossover and, even so, he is a very busy hero. Despite the success of fame, he senses that there is something that is not quite right.

The documentary continues with the presentation of Behrad: the new? team member . After Zari was erased from the timeline and altering the future, now his brother is a superhero who has the wind totem in his possession.

. After Zari was erased from the timeline and altering the future, now his brother is a superhero who has the wind totem in his possession. Charlie, Mona and Gary also present themselves as part of the team and comment on their tasks inside the ship. The latter is now an apprentice of John Constantine.

Ava is a little nervous because she didn't tell Sara about the documentary that is being shot. In addition, at this point, Oliver Queen died and asks that nobody remind her so Nate replies that the best thing was that he will not participate in the crossover. Big is the surprise when Sara, Mick and Ray return to the Waverider after everything they experienced during the events of the Crisis and the rest of the team prepares a welcome party for them.

With the exception of Sara and Mick, only Ray is happy to participate in the program and is grateful that it is the right time to clean his image, after everyone thought it was bad because of Nero.

Immediately a high-grade temporary earthquake hits the ship and starts direct to Russia in 1917. Despite Sara's warnings, Gideon leaves them in the middle of Rasputin's funeral, who was apparently dead … He was, until he comes out of his drawer and terrifies everyone present.

Sara can't handle her emotions inside the ship because of everything that happened because of Oliver Queen's death. Everything gets worse when he notices the situations that are happening inside and outside the ship, Gideon contracts a virus, and Ava does not know how to deal with the situation of the captain to help her.

Everything gets worse when he notices the situations that are happening inside and outside the ship, Gideon contracts a virus, and Ava does not know how to deal with the situation of the captain to help her. Nate and Ray head to the palace to stop Rasputin from his revenge against the man who murdered him. There, Nate is caught along with the documentary team and they enter the palace to face the monk.

In addition to them, Mick and Ava also decide to kill Rasputin, and Mona who decides to deliver a false love letter. OMG! Don't stop messing up these heroes.

Meanwhile, Constantine and Gary travel to New York chasing Masher, a demon who possessed the body of a child. There, John discovers that some demons are free because of Astra. Once he discovers it, the sorcerer decides to return it to hell. Then, he communicates with Sara and tells him about the situation: Rasputin cannot be killed because his soul file remains somewhere in hell.

Rasputin senses that Nate has a void inside and that through hypnosis they will know what it is. The hero accepts. Ava does not agree with this, since he wants to finish the mission as soon as possible and when he decides to shoot the monk, Ray gets in the way. However, this does not stop it and try again. The shot was accurate, but Rasputin is still alive and chaos begins inside the palace.

After the fight, everyone escapes the palace and returns to the ship. There, Sara can no longer open her heart telling everything she lived during the events of the Crisis which causes an impact for the whole team. Without more, she leaves the place leaving them sad and surprised.

Rasputin communicates with the Waverider to tell the team what his plans are. Nevertheless, Sara realizes that the team left the director forgotten on the spot, so he decides to take on the mission with Behrad alone doubting the rest if getting involved again or not. Ava and Ray consider what to do.

Rasputin communicates with the Waverider to tell the team what his plans are. Nevertheless, Sara realizes that the team left the director forgotten on the spot, so he decides to take on the mission with Behrad alone doubting the rest if getting involved again or not. Ava and Ray consider what to do.

Ray tries to stop them, but he has no luck and passes out shrinking. Sara catches him in his miniature and throws him directly to Rasputin entering his mouth. When the captain and Ava order him to grow up, the hero does it for what the villain explodes. To prevent him from returning from death, they store their remains in different jars.

To prevent him from returning from death, they store their remains in different jars. After the mission, the director invites the entire team to the premiere of his film along with his fans. Just before going on stage, the director asks them to be a bit more exaggerated than they are, so that fans see them in a more heroic way yet and the team does not seem to like it.

In the middle of the theater and after the screening, the team denies that everything seen has been true and fans begin to protest. The team leaves the theater and returns to the ship. Next to them, Constantine enters and informs them that he will return to hell since he believes that it is not isolated that Rasputin has returned from death so he disappears by means of a spell.

The team leaves the theater and returns to the ship. Next to them, Constantine enters and informs them that he will return to hell since he believes that it is not isolated that Rasputin has returned from death so he disappears by means of a spell.

By last, when Nate is in charge of supervising Gideon after his failures, a hologram of Zari appears on the ship, which he recorded before leaving and breaking with the timeline, causing the hero a very big surprise.

Meanwhile, the next episode of does not return until February 4. Here is the promo of the next episode 5 × 02: “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me”.