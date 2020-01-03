Entertainment

Coming up a new manga from Fairy Tail's dad? Hiro Mashima prepares new projects

January 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There is really no limit to the tireless manga thirst of Hiro Mashima, the famous creator of Fairy Tail. Even after working simultaneously with EDENS ZERO and Heros, sensei is continuing to study new projects to reserve for the new year to once again amaze its many fans.

Mashima's 2019 greeting was tinged with a particular revelation by the same author. In fact, surprisingly, the mangaka teased the fans revealing that by 2020 they are expected "many amazing ads". Obviously, the first thoughts went in the direction of EDENS ZERO who, now in chapter 75, is now ready to accept an animated adaptation. Given the popularity of sensei, a near landing on the small screen is strictly probable adventures of Shiki and Rebecca.

According to some other hypotheses, at the moment sensei may be working on a new manga on the home straight, perhaps of the same longevity as Heros. However, an exciting 2020 is expected for the famous dad of Fairy Tail, and we just have to wait for any news on the subject. Obviously, as always, you will find all the news about it on our pages. But to deceive the grueling wait, how about admiring this sensual Brandish cosplay?

READ:  GLOW Season 4: Netflix Watch Download & Release Date

And you, on the other hand, what do you think these mysterious upcoming projects refer to? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.