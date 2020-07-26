Comic-Con Home, Joss Whedon's panel unexpectedly canceled

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Surprisingly, a few hours before his debut on Comic-Con Home channels, the panel dedicated to Joss Whedon was deleted from programming of the virtual event.

titled "A Zoom with Joss Whedon", the panel would have probably explored the behind the scenes of projects such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Avengers and Justice League, which has been much discussed in the last period due to the announcement of the Snyder Cut on HBO Max, but the appointment was canceled without explanation.

Most of the Comic-Con panels, as any of you may have noticed, have been previously registered and they are published in full at the time indicated on the event calendar, so it is possible that the meeting with Whedon was one of the few live events.

Earlier this month, the director ended up in the storm due to some serious accusations by Ray Fisher regarding his behavior on the Justice League set, followed by some statements of the same type by James Marsters and the vampire slayer Buffy stuntmen.

Whedon is currently working on The Nevers, a new sci-fi series focused on a group of Victorian women with mysterious supernatural powers that should debut on HBO during 2021. Meanwhile, here you can find a description of the protagonists of The Nevers, in which the cast also includes Laura Donnelly and James Norton.