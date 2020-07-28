Entertainment

Comic-Con 2020, Junji Ito reveals: "There is a character in my stories that terrifies me"

July 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In recent years the popularity of Junji Ito, famous mangaka also known as "Master of horror", has skyrocketed, especially thanks to the recent collaboration with the author of video games Hideo Kojima and the triumph at the Eisner Awards 2019. On the occasion of Comic-Con 2020, the writer was interviewed by VIZ Media.

During the chat, which (in case you know English) you can retrieve at the top of the article, the author answered the following question: "Which of the monsters did you find is the scariest of all?"Throughout his career Junji Ito has released dozens of manga and designed as many creatures, and as a result many fans were eager to find out which one he liked.

The writer replied stating the following: "I see. The character is part of the story Fashion Model and his name is Tamae Mori, or Miss Fuchi. Everything about her is scary: her teeth, her face, even her height is frightening since we are talking about a woman about two meters tall. Every person he meets ends up killed, and if I think about it, I still get scared today."At the bottom you can take a look at the design of the woman.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that Uzumaki, the anime adaptation taken from the masterpiece of the mangaka, is still in the production phase and will be released in 2021.

