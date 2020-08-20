Comet Hi-Tech Flyer: discounts on PlayStation 4 Pro and Dualshock 4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Also Comet, like most of the retailers operating on the national territory, has renewed its offers in view of the end of the summer. The new Hi-Tech Sales Flyer, launched yesterday, will be active until 4 September and also offers a series of offers on consoles and video games. Let's find out together.

Comet's videogame sales focus on PlayStation products. PS4 Pro, first of all, it is offered at 399 euros instead of 410 euros. If instead you were considering buying a new one Dualshock 4, this could represent the right opportunity, since it is offered at the price of 49.99 euros (instead of 69.99 euros) in different colors: black, white, red and blue. You can take advantage of the offers in the flyer either on the official Comet website or by going to one of the stores. To find the branch closest to your home you can go to this address. You can also take advantage of the zero-interest loan in twenty months on a minimum amount of 320 euros.

The flyer, we remind you again, will be active until next September 4th. We take this opportunity to inform you that in these days the MediaWorld flyer, the Expert flyer, and the Unieuro flyer have also been launched.