Comet flyer: winter sales on PS4, Nintendo Switch and video games

The Comet chain has also decided to celebrate the arrival of winter and 2020 by launching a new flyer: it is called Sale from Star, will be active until January 15th and of course also includes discounts on consoles and video games! Let's find out all the details together.

Comet proposes 500 GB PlayStation 4 bundled with the Fortnite Neo Versa package (including the Neo Versa skin, the Neo Phrenzy decorative back and 2,000 V-Bucks) for the price of 199 euros. Nintendo Switchinstead, it is sold at a discount of 289 euros. One is also offered 30% discount on a selection of video games, including FIFA 20, Just Dance 2020 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

The points of sale of the Comet chain are located in regions such as Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Veneto, Lombardy and the Marches. For more information on the Star Sales, which will continue until 15 January, we invite you to consult the dedicated flyer. Before saying goodbye, we point out that numerous discounts are also available at other chains such as Euronics, Unieuro, GameStop, Trony and Expert.