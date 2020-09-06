Comet Flyer Below cost: discounts on PS4 with Avengers and The Last of Us 2

Share it:

The well-known chain Comet has renewed its offers in view of the return to school, offering rather attractive discounts on a wide variety of technological products, among which obviously there are also video games and consoles. Let’s find out together!

The including bundle stands out PlayStation 4 Slim da 500 GB e Marvel’s Avengers, sold at a price of 299.99 euros instead of 373.99 euros. Basically, the game of the most powerful heroes on Earth, which arrived on the market yesterday, is given away. Remaining in the field of PlayStation 4, we report l’offerta su The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog exclusive proposed at the promotional price of 49.99 euros, instead of 74.99 euros. For those who like to play on the go, there is Nintendo Switch Lite in sconto a 199 euro instead of 219 euros, in yellow, blue, gray and pink colors.

Comet’s Back to School flyer it will be valid until September 14th, and also provides for a zero rate loan in 20 months with the first installment in January on a minimum cost of 320 euros. More information can be found on the official Comet website or at the points of sale. The flyer is available at this address.