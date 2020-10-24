comes the summary video of Samurai, waiting for the final season on Netflix

The new Suburra trailer tells us that the wait for the last season is now coming to an end. To refresh your memory and get ready Netflix has therefore released a summary video with the voice of Francesco Acquaroli (Samurai).

“The Suburra. This place hasn’t changed for two thousand years: patricians and plebeians, politicians and criminals, whores and priests. Rome. If you don’t remember what happened in the first two seasons of Suburra, don’t worry about it, I’ll take care of it “, announces the Roman actor.

There you are then accompanies us through the dark streets of Rome, between commercial trafficking, mafia bosses and political intrigues. After the presentation of Samurai we pass immediately to Aureliano and Spadino, two central characters in the events of the series. In the space of fourteen minutes we then retrace all the salient events up to the surprising finale of the second season. The new episodes will have the task of closing the power games between State, Church and Crime, the three most influential spheres of power in Rome according to the philosophy of the novel released in 2013, which inspired the film and the series.

We remind you that the new episodes will be available starting from 30 October on Netflix and if you haven’t done so yet, we recommend that you read Suburra’s second season review.