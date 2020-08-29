Comedy series is coming up on Fox

Share it:

With a truly surprising move, the broadcaster Fox has recently announced the arrival of a new spin-off series dedicated to the X-Files Universe, not starring the now iconic David Duchovny e Gillian Anderson in the role of Murder and Scully and if for this not even live-action, since we are talking about an animation show.

At executive production we will find the creator of the original series, Chris Carter, even if he will not cover the role of screenwriter and therefore not even that of showrunner. This was revealed exclusively by TV Line, also revealing the official title of the project, which will be called X-Files: Albuquerque, therefore set in New Mexico.

As already explained, the plot of this cartoonish branch of the franchise will not revolve around Murder or Scully but will tell the deeds of an office full of special agents a little misfit put to investigate some decidedly extravagant, ridiculous or even zany Case X to leave them in the hands of more serious agents like the great protagonists of the main series.

There will be writing the pilot episode Rocky Russo e Jeremy Sosenko (Paradise PD), also covering the role of executive producers along with Carter and the ex-screenwriter of X-Files Gabe Rotter. In short, a project to keep an eye on for all fans of the franchise.