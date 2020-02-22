Comedian Richie O'Farrill provokes anger in networks with pedophile jokes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Comedian Richie O'Farrill, who is 29 years old and a amazing success on social networks, It makes these explode against him every time he publishes pedophile jokes.

Richie O'Farrill becomes a trend in social networks by sharing a video of a stand up where he does jokes about pedophilia.

But things do not go as he may want and the joke about pedophiles outrage thousands of users, as reported in different news portals.

Richie O'Farrill has stood out with his work as a stand up on the Comedy Central channel and also by starring in several programs that the Netflix platform includes in its catalog.

And the comedian's comments have caused the Twitter hashtag #RichieOfarrilPedofilo to recriminate his comments.

Richie began his artistic career in the Vine application, where he shared videos making fun of everyday situations or making jokes to family members.