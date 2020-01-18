Comedian or singer? Does Ana Bárbara's son release his first music VIDEO?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Everything seems to José María Fernández Ugalde, the son of Ana Barbara, he took out all the talent and development of his famous mother or at least that showed a video that was shared in Instagram.

The Grupera Queen uploaded a small but fun recording, in which his son interprets the famous song I am your teacher, from the Nightmare group.

I do not know if it is a family of artists, comedians, or maybe a little crazy, but, what we do is that we try to have a lot of fun and with very little ”.

The little boy dances part of the song, in a very peculiar way, while his mother records him and laughs at the occurrences of his son.

Jose Maria He showed that he is not afraid of the camera and can act as he likes, without fear of being laughed at.

So far, the video has been played more than 47 thousand times and has received dozens of comments that highlight the child's attitude.

“An artist”, “I loved it” and “They are very funny, enjoy it very much, that is the stage that one as a mother has to take advantage of” wrote the fans of Ana Barbara.

José María is the singer's second son and had it with José María Fernández, The Pirru, who was the husband of the late actress Mariana Levy.

Apart from him, The Grupera Queen It has two other small ones: Emiliano Gallardo Ugaldeson of Edgar Gallardo, and Jerome Beard Ugalde, from singer Reyli Barba.

It may interest you:

He had already closed the changarro! After several disappointments Ana Serradilla gets married (VIDEO)