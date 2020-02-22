General News

 Comedian Bobby Lee has recently auditioned for a Marvel movie

February 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of actor / comedian Bobby Lee

Marvel Studios has immersed in its casting, both series and movies, and in the middle of this scenario, the comedian Bobby lee reveals that he has also auditioned for a Marvel movie. Although it is not concrete that it is from Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures is not currently casting any film in its Marvel universe, unless we know.

Lee has had small roles in movies like “Two very smoky colgaos at Christmas” or "Paul", and also appears in the recent series "Magnum". Now a new podcast / program on YouTube has just started “Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee” and it is precisely in the first of these episodes where Lee has revealed that he has done the test for a role, although he does not seem very happy with the result.

Santino: Have you really auditioned for a Marvel movie today?

Lee: Yes, I did.

Santino: Did you feel good about that?

Lee: First impression, no.

From there, there was a moment of humor between them because Andrew jokes that Lee could not play any superhero, and also tells him that there is no superhero like him. There is a small "fight" in director between them.

READ:   Promo of The Flash 6 × 12: A Girl Named Sue

Marvel Studios is currently casting for movies like “Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness” or “Shang-Chi & The Legend of The Ten Rings”. To this is added that the third Spider-Man movie is starting to shoot this summer, so it could be another possibility. As we know, auditioning is far from meaning that he will take the paper.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.