 Comedian Bobby Lee has recently auditioned for a Marvel movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Marvel Studios has immersed in its casting, both series and movies, and in the middle of this scenario, the comedian Bobby lee reveals that he has also auditioned for a Marvel movie. Although it is not concrete that it is from Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures is not currently casting any film in its Marvel universe, unless we know.

Lee has had small roles in movies like “Two very smoky colgaos at Christmas” or "Paul", and also appears in the recent series "Magnum". Now a new podcast / program on YouTube has just started “Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee” and it is precisely in the first of these episodes where Lee has revealed that he has done the test for a role, although he does not seem very happy with the result.

Santino: Have you really auditioned for a Marvel movie today? Lee: Yes, I did. Santino: Did you feel good about that? Lee: First impression, no.

From there, there was a moment of humor between them because Andrew jokes that Lee could not play any superhero, and also tells him that there is no superhero like him. There is a small "fight" in director between them.

Marvel Studios is currently casting for movies like “Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness” or “Shang-Chi & The Legend of The Ten Rings”. To this is added that the third Spider-Man movie is starting to shoot this summer, so it could be another possibility. As we know, auditioning is far from meaning that he will take the paper.