'Come with us to explore this new MCU area'

Marvel is slowly (but not so much) going to conquer all existing media and streaming platforms: after the series produced with Netflix and the unpublished ones that will arrive on Disney +, in fact, Hulu will soon host the new Helstrom.

It is not yet clear, however, how the show will eventually interact with the other Marvel productions: although there is still no certain news from this point of view, however, one of the protagonists has however confirmed that the series will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I think people will be happy to find (on the show) some of the elements they love. And that will encourage them to open new doors and explore thiscompletely new wing of this huge building that is Marvel, which is fun because the Marvel universe is immense, but somehow it always revolves around a central area. Now instead we are saying to you: 'Come with us to explore this new area', and we are sure that people will will like it a lot"said Elizabeth Marvel.

In recent days, meanwhile, a video has presented us with the entire Helstrom cast; thanks to some images, however, we have finally been able to take a first look at the world of Helstrom.