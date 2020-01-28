TV Shows

Come the Joy introduces a new driver and the public rejects it

January 27, 2020
Edie Perez
With "drums and cymbals" it was announced on the TV show Venga la Alegría that they would have a new driver on Monday, and when it was time to present it on screen, much of the public showed their rejection through social networks.

Many fans of the Venga la Alegría program were not at all funny about who is the new driver since Monday, since he would supposedly take the place of Carlos Quirarte.

Of ridiculous and burlesque they crossed out this morning to the production of the aforementioned Aztec Television program, and that is that the new conductor is neither more nor less than a puppy named Bruno.

And there was even Red Carpet to receive the new driver and there Bruno made his runway, a nice puppy that is the official mascot of the production.

According to information in different news portals, the public felt disappointed, as they expected to see a person and not an animal.

I very excited … They pass "," Their nonsense, so the audience rate of the program does not rise, "" Ridiculous "," What stupidity "," What nonsense ", write some users on the Internet.




For their part, the drivers of the broadcast, including Ricardo Casarez and Flor Rubio, said they were happy to receive the small animal on VLA.

Although other users cite that they are going to kill him of stress, since he looked all nervous and scared and they reprove that they want to humanize a puppy.

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

