Come the Joy introduces a new driver and the public rejects it

With "drums and cymbals" it was announced on the TV show Venga la Alegría that they would have a new driver on Monday, and when it was time to present it on screen, much of the public showed their rejection through social networks.

Many fans of the Venga la Alegría program were not at all funny about who is the new driver since Monday, since he would supposedly take the place of Carlos Quirarte.

Of ridiculous and burlesque they crossed out this morning to the production of the aforementioned Aztec Television program, and that is that the new conductor is neither more nor less than a puppy named Bruno.

And there was even Red Carpet to receive the new driver and there Bruno made his runway, a nice puppy that is the official mascot of the production.

According to information in different news portals, the public felt disappointed, as they expected to see a person and not an animal.

For their part, the drivers of the broadcast, including Ricardo Casarez and Flor Rubio, said they were happy to receive the small animal on VLA.

Although other users cite that they are going to kill him of stress, since he looked all nervous and scared and they reprove that they want to humanize a puppy.