‘Come Play’, horror movie based on the short film 'Larry'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are short films that are quite profitable for their directors. We already told you about 'El Cuento', a Spanish short film that Sam Raimi is going to adapt, as well as 'Milk', another mini story that James Wan set to take to the big screen, and today we bring you the news of another horror short film that will see how his story expands into a movie. Is about 'Larry', short by Jacob Chase that will now become 'Come Play'.

According to reports Bloody Disgusting, the film will star Gillian Jacobs ('The Life of the Party') and John Gallagher Jr. ('Underwater'), who will give life to parents who must fight to save their child from the clutches of a horrible monster.

Produced by Amblin Partners, “'Come Play' stars Azhy Robertson, who plays a lonely boy who feels different from others. Desperate to have a friend, he seeks comfort and refuge on his ever-present mobile phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses these child's devices against him to enter our world, his parents must fight to save their child from this monster beyond the screen. "

You can enjoy Jacob Chase's short film below, to go into the field of what awaits you in this tape, which is the debut in the feature by Chase, who has also been in charge of writing the script.

Focus Features will release the film in the United States on July 24.