Come back with everything! Marian Lorette sings "Lo Busqué" and surpasses Ángela Aguilar

After the spectacular accident that suffered a few months ago, the former reality show participant La Voz Kids Mexico, Marian Lorette returned with everything to her artistic career and destroyed social networks after spreading one of her new interpretations.

On digital platforms, little Marian Lorette launched one of her favorite songs I looked for it by Ana Bárbara, who, upon hearing it, congratulated her through her Instagram account.

“Marian dear I want to send you a kiss with all my heart I want to tell you that I am very proud of that way of interpreting I looked for it, my children were very excited and they told me mom how beautiful she sings, ”said the singer.

Meanwhile, netizens began comparing Marian's interpretation with that of Ángela Aguilar and pointed out that in the future she could surpass Pepe Aguilar's daughter, who at her young age has reaped several successes, including Grammy nominations.

Six-year-old Marian Lorette competed in La Voz Kids Mexico, where he was part of Lucero's team, however, after his departure, he suffered a serious accident in a mechanical game, so he underwent several surgeries.

