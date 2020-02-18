Comadres Galilea Montijo and Inés Gómez Mont, join Tik Tok

Share it:

Galilea Montijo and Inés Gómez Mont are two women of care in the good sense of the word; When the comadres get together there is guaranteed fun. Television broadcasters joined Tik Tok, the app of the moment that offers hours and hours of entertainment. You don't have an account in this application yet ?, warning … it's very addictive!

"First Tik Tok with my comadre Galilea Montijo here teaching her and she teaching the girdle hahaha," wrote Inés Gómez Mont. In the video they both joke that the host of the Hoy Program is wearing a girdle. "Come, I felt something right now that I grabbed you, you bring a girdle, right ridiculous?", To which the tapathy responds using a voiceover, "I do not bring anything … yes I bring, shut up", causing the laughter of her friend .

In another video they both do a best friends test, answering questions such as who is more sensitive and more in love.

In a third video the comadres perform a fun dance routine in the company of the "fleas" of Inés Gómez Mont.

We achieved Galilea Montijo, what make us do these fleas.

Like them, several celebrities including Shakira, Will Smith, BTS or Justin Bieber, also opened their Tik Tok accounts, an app that already has more than 500 million active users worldwide.