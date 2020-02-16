Colpaccio Qlash: Reynor is officially a player of the Italian organization

Share it:

The announcement comes like a bolt from the blue: Riccardo “ReynorRomiti is officially a Qlash player.

The Tuscan boy, therefore, after a parenthesis lasting a year at the court of the transalpine GamersOrigins, has decided to return to dress the tunic of an Italian formation after his last experience in the boot with the Exceed.

This is the umpteenth blow scored by the Qlash who, last week, also officiated another bomb: the partnership with Inter for the latter's debut in competitive gaming.

For Reynor therefore opens a whole new season with a new Italian team, after the legendary performances of 2019.

Just to briefly recall the main ones, the young player in force also at the Red Bull team took home two second places (WCS Global Finals is WCS Bank) and two wins (WCS Summer is WCS Winter Europe) in StarCraft II Premier events.

Good luck for your new all-Italian adventure, Reynor!