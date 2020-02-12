colossal criminal thriller of the author of Parasites

Share it:

The unexpected success of ‘Parasites’ (Gisaengchung, 2019) in the last edition of the Oscars has raised an interest in korean cinema unusual, just at a time when the great authors of his filmography reach their maturity stages as filmmakers. Sometimes some have a hard time reaching their great works, since the explosion of the 2000s left an unmatched amount of masterpieces.

One of them is the one that, even after great films like ‘Mother’ (Madeo, 2009) or ‘The Host’ (Gwoemul, 2006), is still the best film of Bong Joon-ho After almost two decades. ‘Memories of Murder: Chronicle of a serial killer’ (Salinui chueok, 2003) broke international expectations and won three awards at the San Sebastian festival, including the Silver Shell for the best director. With a budget of apenalties three million dollars a hole was made in theaters around the world attracting attention to Korean cinema.

The film is based on a series of real life murders that took place in the province of Gyeonggi between 1986 and 1991. Known as Hwaseong serial killings, a small town in the rural area, the crimes claimed the lives of ten women between 14 and 71 years old and remained unsolved at the time of the film, which articulates the whole plot and gave captivating meaning to its powerful climax, quite unusual in the genus psycho trhiller.

A look at the horror of the end of the millennium

The story connects with Bong Joon-ho's usual social substrate, covering the first known case of serial murders in South Korea, which happened in the context of a very extreme social and political transformation, during the mass demonstrations that forced the dictatorship of the military regime prevailing since the 60s to hold free elections in 1987, which would be followed by the modernization of the country after the Seoul Olympics 1988, who announced their arrival on the international scene as an industrial economy.

‘Memories of Murder’ It is not about these changes, but it pays special attention to the prevailing environment, representing in detail the habits and fears of a society in conflict with its past and present in the face of drastic transformations that take shape in a representation of the change in the form of a human monster that is never caught by justice, leaving a lack of closure that haunts South Korea as much as the detectives in charge, who see how all their desperate efforts fall in broken sack.

The viewer shares that feeling of emptiness and helplessness, and the investigation continues, looks at the mystery and horror, while the film captures in the background a specific moment in the country's modern history and exposes a veiled complaint, without which the work would not be Bong Joon-ho. In efforts to solve the murders of local police Park and an investigator sent from Seoul, Detective Seo, brings to light the daily violence and oppression inflicted on the Korean people by the military dictatorship of Chun Doo Hwan.

Complaint hidden inside the thriller

Although we follow in his footsteps, Park and his assistant Cho carry out brutal interrogation of suspects, manipulate evidence, and even torture some to the point that they are willing to confess their guilt. This creates a conflict in the viewer which, on the one hand, observes the macabre and brutal nature of the crimes and on the other the awkwardness of a desperate investigation that abuses people in clear situation of special needs.

We also see the protagonists participating in offensive against protesters, dragging a student through her hair to kick her before they take her away. But the biggest shame is blamed on the negligence of the military government in its inability to ensure the safety of its citizens. With information that a murder is going to occur, no soldiers available for checkpoints throughout the city, for the use of troops to crush a demonstration in a nearby city.

As the police do not receive help, the murderer achieves another crime. A cause and effect sought with interest in the script, which is not surprising coming from a director with an insurgent vocation, but that here still does not fall into the grossest modes of his latest films. This uncover an internal logic in the work that, beyond his investigation at low tension – especially in the first hour, when they are giving blind sticks – and his grim representation of crime scenes, hides a essay on the erratic Korean social fabric and how this leads to greater injustices.

The unreachable end

Problems that go unnoticed by belonging to a chain of inefficiency bigger than a couple of detectives can unravel. Partly, 'Memories of Murder’Advance what would come to do David Fincher in ‘Zodiac’ (2007), another almost epic account of lan impossible search for a serial killer which ends up unsolved, but the social peculiarities and the reflection of the role of the dictatorial regime in the difficulties to achieve results resemble, above all, ‘Citizen X’ (Citizen X, 1995), on the hunt for Chikatilo in the USSR.

Bong Joon-ho It manages to reflect the change in the social paradigm by drawing the figure of the murderer as a symptom of the modern industrial model. The absence purpose, beyond inhuman enjoyment of rape and murder, it is exposed as an extreme manifestation of the lack of social purpose, mixing so well with its surroundings always the neighbor ends up surprising the neighborhood when it reveals who he is. In the movie, in addition, remains anonymous, leaving traces of anguish and trauma without healing in South Korean history.

The ** gap between the past and the present ** appears in its brilliant epilogue many years later, in which the ghosts return to the protagonist, who look at camera almost in an act of metalanguage, staring directly at the murderer, who is surely watching the play, having released the possible suspect. This end change with the news of the killer's discovery, in 2019, compared to what Joon-ho ended up applauding the tireless work of the cops during the 33 years, after all.