Color pages for the intense Demon Slayer 193: Tanjiro against Muzan, the clash continues

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a few chapters in which he was out of the game, Tanjiro has returned to take his place in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The protagonist began his clash with Kibutsuji Muzan, the demon who for years killed people in the country and turned many others into demons, including Nezuko. Beware of spoilers on Demon Slayer chapter 193.

The color pages introduce Demon Slayer 193, a particularly inflamed chapter. Muzan and Tanjiro are face to face in the splendid color designed by Koyoharu Gotouge and now their clash is starting to get to the heart.

There is an hour before dawn and Tanjiro must resist. His sword is red and he is managing to react to the attacks of the demon, also trying to chain the various techniques of the Breath of the Sun. However, Muzan understands that he will never be like Yoriichi, endowed with lethal techniques. However Tanjiro gradually manages to perform the various techniques, completing half of the cycle without obstacles.

Muzan continues to attack him, sometimes even hurting him, but he cannot unexpectedly give him the coup de grace. The demon does not understand why and wonders if it is still the effect of Tamako's poison and, taking advantage of the woman's incorporated cells, comes to the truth: there was not only an enzyme that brings demons back to humanity but also an additional one that causes aging the cells extremely quickly.

Since the beginning of the transformation, Muzan has aged 9,000 years, becoming slower and more vulnerable and for this Tanjiro manages to keep up with the enemy despite the injuries. Surprised by this effect, Muzan receives Tanjiro's dance in full which completes the twelve positions, concluding the cycle.

However, this is not enough to kill Muzan: Tanjiro must repeat the Sun Breath again and again, making the moves faster and more precisely until he can destroy Muzan's organs in a single instant. The protagonist of Demon Slayer is slowly approaching the fateful goal.