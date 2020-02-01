TV Shows

Colombian model narrowly loses her sight and tells why

February 1, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The Laura González model, originally from Colombia, He almost lost his sight, after going through a terrifying experience that is not desired by his worst enemy. Fortunately, he was able to attend on time and is out of danger.

The model began using a product to beautify her eyelashes, and suddenly began to feel strange discomfort, so she went to the doctor, she says.

Laura González Díaz was a victim of beauty products, is told in different news portals and fortunately she was able to arrive on time with the doctor, who saved her life.

When applying a treatment so that his eyelashes grow, by little and the cornea of ​​his left eye is destroyed, he shares.

Self-medication is very bad and that is what the beautiful model did, so she wants to share with the world the bad experience she had to live.

I want to share what happened to me so that it doesn't happen to you. At hours, around seven in the afternoon, I started screaming in pain, I felt it burned, ”he says in a video.

Laura asks girls of her age who like to self-medicate not to do it, because they can go through some terrifying experience like the one she lived, or worse, put her life at risk or lose her.

