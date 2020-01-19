Collection James Bond, complete series of 'Sex in New York' and stuffed by Baby Yoda in our Hunting Gangas

Share it:

One more Sunday we went on time to our appointment with Cazando Gangas, the section in which we reviewed the best offers in the world of cinema and television this week. Today you can get, among other products, with the complete collection of James bond on dvd, the complete series of 'Sex in New York' and a teddy of Baby yoda.

Films

Blu-ray

For 7.56 euros you can add to your collection 'The great Gastby' in an edition that also includes the 3D movie.

Il Grande Gatsby (Blu-ray 2D + Blu-ray 3D); The Great Gatsby (Italy) (Blu-ray)

The great pack stays at 34.21 euros Alfred Hitchcock: The Masterpiece Collection with 14 of his films in high definition, all of them with dubbing in Spanish except 'Topaz' because the British montage is different.

Just 7.54 euros costs the Italian edition of 'M.A.S.H.', a great classic that remains unpublished in high definition in Spain.

DVD

The next installment is just around the corner so you still want to recover the complete James Bond collection that Amazon drops from 97.36 to 52.11 euros

Bond Pack 24 Dvd Col. Full (Includes Specter)

'The fugitive' It is one of the best action movies of the 90s and now it can become part of your collection for 3.75 euros

Another "classic" of the 90s: 'The Raven', the latest Brandon Lee movie, stays at 4.99 euros on Amazon.

Steelbook

The Spanish edition of 'It: Chapter 2' in a metal box it has flown from stores, but in Amazon you have the Italian edition, identical to the Spanish one, for 21.99 euros

It Capitolo Due (Steelbook) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

It is inexplicable that 'Armageddon' stay unpublished in high definition in Spain. If you don't mind sacrificing dubbing in Spanish, the Italian edition stays at an interesting 11.37 euros

They are British editions, so be careful that they include dubbing or not, but in Zavvi you can get an additional 10% discount on a selection of 74 titles in steelbook using the code STEEL10.

UHD

For 12.45 euros it can be yours 'Pacific Rim' in 4K It is the Italian edition, but quiet, which includes dubbing and subtitles in Spanish.

Pacific Rim (Blu-Ray 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray) (Blu-ray)

The Italian edition must also be used to find 'Matrix Reloaded' for only 11.56 euros

And another edition in 4K that comes out cheaper catching the Italian edition on Amazon: 'Tomb Raider', the esteemed reboot with Alicia Vikander, can be yours for 11.82 euros

T.V. series

Blu-ray

A bargain as rarely seen: Season 6 of 'The Walking Dead' in a limited edition with a gift figure for 10 euros in Fnac.

The Walking Dead – Season 6 (Figure Edition) – Combo (DVD + Blu-ray)

If the dvd does not serve to make you with the complete series of 'Fringe' , the option in high definition stays at 34.53 euros, but it is the Italian edition and does not include any Spanish.

Up to 50% discount on blu-ray series in El Corte Inglés buying at least five units. You can mix it with DVD series or movies.

DVD

Ojo al chollo: the Italian edition of the complete series of 'Sex in New York' includes dubbing and subtitles in Spanish and stays at just 28.62 euros

Sex And The City – The Complete Series (17 Dvd) (Italy)

The complete series of 'Fringe' has a 43% discount on Amazon, going from 86.08 to 49.14 euros

Up to 50% discount on DVD series in Fnac buying at least five units. You can mix it with DVD series or movies.

Merchandising

Figures

Awesome godzilla figure made by NECA that on eBay you can get for 37.95 euros (plus shipping).

PRE ORDER NECA Godzilla II: King of the Monsters 2019 Figure Head to Tail Godzil

More than one -and one- will surely want to get hold of this Funko Pop by Iron Man based on the highlight of 'Avengers: Endgame'. For 14.99 euros will be yours.

With the code ENESCO20 you will get an additional 20% discount on a selection of more than 100 Disney Enesco figures. I hope to have more space at home to raze with them.

Clothing

Good opportunity for fans of the Harry Potter universe in general and the character of Sirius black particularly with this shirt for 13.99 euros

Logoshirt Movie – Harry Potter – Sirius Black – Have You Seen This Wizard – T-Shirt Man – Vigoré Gray – Original Design with License, Size L

Using the code NINTENDO you can choose between a wide variety of sweatshirts for 16.99 euros each.

For 11.99 euros you can choose a Star Wars t-shirt and pin. The selection is small but with this price it is worth checking out.

Others

It is still to go on sale, but in Zavvi you have very good price this baby Yoda plush, since they have reduced it from 35.99 to 29.99 euros

Renew the entrance of your home with this nice 'Rick and Morty' doormat which in Zavvi falls from 23.99 to 11.99 euros

Lucille It was the inseparable companion of Negan in 'The Walking Dead' and now you can get a replica of 86 centimeters for 17.99 euros instead of 53.99

Audio and image

TVs

Good opportunity to get hold of the LG 65SM9010PLA, a 65-inch smart TV with FALD backlight, NanoCell technology, Alpha 7 Generation 2 processor, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmospor. In Electroprecio it stays at 1,075 euros

LG – Tv-Led-1651-Cm-65-Lg-65Sm9010Pla-Uhd-4K-Smart-Tv

A more affordable option for those who don't want to sacrifice screen size: Samsung UE65RU7025 goes to 511.70 euros on Amazon. It is a simpler smart TV with 65 "4K LED panel with HDR10 + mode and 2-channel dolby digital plus sound system

And we lower the budget even further to 316 euros for which you can get on Aliexpress Plaza the smart tv LG 49UM7000PLA after using the coupon ALIAHORRA40. It has a 49 "4K HDR LED panel, 10-bit Quad Core processor and HDR.

Projectors and sound bars

189.25 euros is a great price for the soundbar LG SL6YF, and you can also choose between buying it at that price on Amazon or El corte ingles. It has System 3.1, Hi-Res sound, Bluetooth connectivity and 420 power.

LG SL6YF Soundbar Speaker 3.1 Channels 420 W Black – Soundbar (3.1 Channels, 420 W, DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Digital, 80 W, 220 W, Wireless and Wired)

The sound bar discount is very succulent Sony HTSF150 , which falls from 150 to 90.82 euros on Amazon. It is a camp sound bar with bluetooth and high quality sound with S-Force PRO Front Surround.

A bargain thanks to the promotion that Amazon has active: the projector Excelvan-430535804 It stays at 79.99 euros thanks to the discount of 90 euros that is automatically applied. This is Portable Video Projector Resolution 1280 * 768P Support 1080P Full HD LCD Contrast 1000: 1.

