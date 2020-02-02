Collection 'Frankenstein', complete series of 'The mysteries of Laura' and Thanos lamp in our Hunting Gangas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Espinof we have the tradition of collecting the best offers in the world of cinema and television every Sunday. In this new entry of our Hunting Gangas you will find the collection of Frankenstein, the complete series of 'The mysteries of Laura' and a lamp with the shape of the gauntlet of Thanos.

Blu-ray

A great offer for lovers of classic horror movies: Frankenstein's Legacy Collection It includes eight titles starring the character, the two most mythical with dubbing in Spanish and the rest subtitled in our language: 23.99 euros

Frankenstein: Complete Legacy Collection (5 Blu-Ray) (Edizione: Stati Uniti) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Not all include dubbing in Spanish, but seven popular Blumhouse productions for just 23.99 euros it is too good a price to ignore.

for just 23.99 euros it is too good a price to ignore. The Stardale collection collects Top 10 Star Trek movies In a pack full of extras. For 30.99 euros will be yours.

DVD

Something forgotten despite bringing together Al Pacino and Matthew McConaughey, 1.99 euros is a good price to value the idea of ​​getting hold of 'Betting on the limit'.

Rischio a due (Italy) (DVD)

In El Corte Inglés you have an active promotion that allows you to choose 3 titles from a wide selection in exchange for 10 euros.

from a wide selection in exchange for 10 euros. Fnac maintains the same offer last month: up to 50% discount buying 5 or more movies or series both on dvd and blu-ray

Steelbook

The Spanish edition of 'Life' It has been exhausted for a while, but the French also includes dubbing into Spanish and it is not a bad time to recover it now that it reaches the 'Underwater' cinemas. For 14.95 euros it will be yours.

Life – Origine inconnue (France) (Blu-ray)

If you stayed with the desire to catch 'Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle' Quiet, the Italian edition also includes dubbing in Spanish and stays at Amazon at 16.65 euros

Quiet, the Italian edition also includes dubbing in Spanish and stays at Amazon at 16.65 euros The design of 'First Man' It is different from the Spanish steelbook, but the latter is already discontinued and French includes dubbing in our language: 18.72 euros

UHD

13.81 euros you will have to pay only for 'Mad Max: Fury on the road'. Italian edition, yes, but with dubbing in Spanish both in the UHD and in the blu-ray.

Mad Max – Fury Road 4K UHD (Blu-Ray) (Blu-ray)

Also from Italy but with an edition with the same album that Spanish comes to us 'Prometheus' . 10.17 euros is a price to consider.

. 10.17 euros is a price to consider. And another one from Italy, because it is cheaper to import than to buy the Spanish edition: 'Jumanji' for 12 euros

T.V. series

Blu-ray

RTVE did not give an end to the height – rather it got rid of it without more – but fans of 'The mysteries of Laura' Surely they appreciate being able to take the whole series for 23.99 euros instead of 64.95. Rebate

The Mysteries of Laura (Complete Series) (Blu-ray)

Just over 10 years ago the premiere of 'Dollhouse' , a series of Joss Whedon that did not finish reaching the expected success. Just as it is time to give a review as God commands and in Zavvi you have it completely for 16.99 euros. Eye, only Spanish subtitles, no dubbing.

, a series of Joss Whedon that did not finish reaching the expected success. Just as it is time to give a review as God commands and in Zavvi you have it completely for 16.99 euros. Eye, only Spanish subtitles, no dubbing. A good opportunity if you want to give the series a chance 'Suits', since the pack with its first three seasons stays at 23.99 euros in Zavvi

DVD

Become a 3×1 with this pack that gathers the complete series of 'David the Gnome', 'D'Artacan and the Three Musketeers' and 'Around the World by Willy Fog' for 31.99 euros

Pack: Willy Fog, D'Artacán and David, El Gnomo – The Complete Series (DVD)

The full series of 'Inspector Gadget' , a classic animation, down to 29.78 euros on Amazon.

, a classic animation, down to 29.78 euros on Amazon. An unbeatable bargain if you don't need dubbing in Spanish: the pack with the first 12 seasons of 'Father Made In USA' it stays at 35.99 euros in Zavvi, at 3 euros the season!

Merchandising

Figures

Good discount has this snow white figure from the Q-Posket Petit Girls collection. Its price goes from 19.49 to 9.99 euros.

Disney Figure QPOSKET Snow White Winter 7 CM, Multicolor (1)

Half the price stays in Zavvi this nice rapunzel figure , the protagonist of 'Tangled': 14.99 euros

, the protagonist of 'Tangled': 14.99 euros An interesting option for lovers of classic horror movies: this articulated figure of The Mummy from the Monster ReAction collection stays at 14.99 euros

Clothing

Is curious 'Back to the future' t-shirt stays at 10.99 euros (shipping included) in Zavvi using the BTTF code.

T-shirt 'Back to the future'

This pack comes out cheap with a shirt -You can choose for men or women- and joker socks in Zavvi for 9.99 euros

-You can choose for men or women- in Zavvi for 9.99 euros You can choose from 58 different models of spider-man t-shirts for 10.99 euros each – shipping included – using the code MARVEL in Zavvi.

Others

Light up any room in your house with this lamp shaped like the gauntlet that the fearsome wore Thanos in the Marvel movies. Its price falls in Zavvi from 47.99 to 29.99 euros

Be careful if you are a collector of LEGO. In Zavvi you will find a selection of 30 products of the company with an additional 10% discount buying two units.

A future animated series of 'Gremlins' and now you can get a pack of a Gizmo lamp and a cup that reacts to heat for 17.99 euros

Image and video

TVs

A good balance between price and performance, the LG65SM8600 is on sale on the manufacturer's website: 797.69 euros. With a 65-inch LED display with peripheral backlight, second generation Alpha 7 processor, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and HDR Technicolor, webOS 4.5.

LG 65 "65SM8600PLA TV – 4K UHD, NanoCell, Alpha 7, Think AI Smart TV, 100% HDR, Dolby Atmos

An ideal option for those who cannot spend too much: for 399 euros you can get the Smart TV with ULED technology Hisense H50U7B . In Xataka you will find a detailed analysis to see its strengths and those in which its reduced cost is noted.

. In Xataka you will find a detailed analysis to see its strengths and those in which its reduced cost is noted. If your budget is much more generous, in Mielectro you have the Sony KD-65XG9505 With a succulent reduction: 1,299 euros for a SmartTv with 65-inch screen, 4K resolution and FALD backlight, it integrates the X1 Ultimate processor that we find in its OLED models, with Triluminos Display, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Sound bars and speakers

Awesome sound bar rebate LG SL6YF 3.1 in El Corte Inglés, where it drops to 211.65 euros, almost half of its usual cost. It has 420W of power, Hi-Res sound and Bluetooth connectivity.

LG SL6YF Soundbar Speaker 3.1 Channels 420 W Black – Soundbar (3.1 Channels, 420 W, DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Digital, 80 W, 220 W, Wireless and Wired)

Good price for bluetooth speaker Ultimate Ears Boom 3 in PcComponentes, where it stays at 84.99 euros. It has a cylindrical design that provides a surround sound, resistant to dust and water (IP67 certification)

in PcComponentes, where it stays at 84.99 euros. It has a cylindrical design that provides a surround sound, resistant to dust and water (IP67 certification) A difficult time to spend on Amazon: the soundbar Sharp HT-SB106 65 cm stays at 53.12 euros. An affordable and compact option with 110 W of power and Bluetooth and HDMI connection, ARC / CEC.

More offers

If after all this our section of Sundays falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers in hunting bargains of Xataka , Xataka Mobile , Xataka Android , Extra life Y Applesphere , as well as with our colleagues from Buyout . You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter Y Facebook , and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram .

Note: some of the links published here are affiliates. In spite of this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by the brands or by the stores, being their introduction a unique decision of the team of publishers.

The Inspector Gadget, Complete Classic Series 11dvd

Pack: Willy Fog, D'Artacán and David, El Gnomo – The Complete Series (DVD)

The Mysteries of Laura (Complete Series) (Blu-ray)

Mad Max – Fury Road 4K UHD (Blu-Ray) (Blu-ray)

Prometheus (4K Ultra Hd + Blu Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Jumanji (Blu-Ray 4K Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)