Collateral damage, the bad timing of the film with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Tonight on Rete 4 Collateral Damage is back on the air, 2002 thriller / revenge movie that sees Arnold Schwarzenegger as a fireman who ventures into the Colombian jungle to hunt down the perpetrator of the attack in which loved ones lost their lives.

In the film, fireman Gordon Brewer (Schwarzenegger) watches helplessly as a bomb explodes that kills his wife and child. Desperate for the loss of his family, the man discovers that the attack was aimed at eliminating some CIA agents and decides to delve into the complex and dangerous world of terrorism in search of personal revenge.

In addition to the poor reception of critics, Collateral Damage is remembered primarily for its bad timing. Initially scheduled for October 5, 2001, the film did indeed come postponed by 4 months following the attacks of 11 September due to the issue linked to terrorism.

Prior to release, Warner Bros also had to remove several promotional material including a fake newspaper clipping with Schwarzenegger’s face accompanied by “bombing” and “what would you do if you lost everything?” and a website that included a game called “Hunting the Wolf”. As a result, the film’s global grosses ($ 78 million) they weren’t even enough to balance the budget production of € 85 million, later recovered with a good performance in the home video market.

