Collaboration between the MS Band and Snoop Dogg is released

May 1, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
CDMX.- The band Ms became a trend in social networks during the last hours of April 30 and the first hours of May 1, when they released their single "What a curse", where they collaborate with the American rapper Snoop Dogg.

Thousands of Internet users were surprised, as the famous urban artist "sings" in Spanish during some short periods of the song.

Other comments indicate that the band achieved what no Mexican rapper had been able to do, a collaboration with him.

The theme gave much to talk about in past weeks, and began when the rapper began to show his tastes for the Mexican genre and band songs.

Both the rapper and the band have shown great closeness, because in constant live videos he talks about the band and how happy it has made him collaborate with Mexican bands, because he is a huge fan of artist music. like Jenny Rivera and Chalino Sánchez.

Banda MS reveals the cover of their collaboration with Snoop Dogg

The new single from Banda MS and Snoop Dogg will arrive this Friday

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

