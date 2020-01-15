Colin Trevorrow's script for Star Wars 9 is completely filtered

Share it:

The full script that director Colin Trevorrow prepared for Star Wars 9, the movie we know as seems to have leaked Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and that ended up in the hands of J.J. Abrams

In this script there are important divergences in the history of the film and its protagonists face very different challenges to those found in the story that reached theaters.

You can find details of the Star Wars 9 story below.

A Reddit user echoed a YouTube video posted by Robert Meyer Burnett, who claimed to have in his possession a draft of the movie script dated December 16, 2016. There are details about the movie version Trevorrow devised and in media such as The Playlist they give truth to the filtration.

The film's title would have been Star Wars: Duel of the Fates. The plot would begin with the First Order dominating the galaxy completely. Communication between planets would be impossible leading the Resistance to infiltrate the Star Destroyer and launch a surprise attack on Coruscant (ruled by Chancellor Hux) to activate a Jedi beacon that would eliminate the First Order's blockade to call the allies of Resistance to weapons.

In this version Palpatine is still dead and the main villain is Kylo Ren, who finds a recording of the Emperor who should have come to Darth Vader to complete his training on the Dark Side by finding Palpatine's teacher, who is Tor Valum. This is what Ren intends to do.

Luke plays a bigger role in this version trying to bring Ben back to the bright side and incidentally helping Rey complete his training. The film was to follow the proposal of The Last Jedi by showing Ben and Rey sharing their interest in moving from the classic dichotomy between being Sith or Jedi.

In this version Rey would remain nobody and no relation to the Palpatine family. The great revelation was going to be the murder of Rey's parents at the hands of Kylo in Mortis (a mystical planet in the etheric kingdom of the Force as could be seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars). Yoda, Luke and Ben Kenobi's ghosts would appear to redeem Ben, but in this version the villain is far from being saved.

The leak includes many other details such as the description of Tor Valum as a grotesque creature of about 7,000 years, Kylo Ren forging a new metal mask and fighting Darth Vader in a hallucination, Chewbacca flying with an X-wing in the Battle of Coruscant and Lando asking traffickers for help to lend their strength to the Resistance. In this version Kylo also ends up dying.

In the absence of official confirmation from Trevorrow or Lucasfilm, it is not possible to know 100% if the script is true, but there are already several renowned media that ensure that it is and the community is already with its typical requirements to make it happen after the discontent generated with the story of Abrams.