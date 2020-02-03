Colin Trevorrow Presents One Of The Jurassic World 3 Dinosaurs

Share it:

Three years ago Colin Trevorrow bet with Steven Spielberg for reliving the classic story of 'Jurassic Park', He did it with a film that, not only slipped into the top 10 of the highest grossing films in history, but was the starting gun of a new trilogy whose second installment, ‘Jurassic World: the fallen kingdom’, brought back a character from the original movies, Jeff Goldblum, and gave the opportunity to a Spanish director (J.A. Bayonne) to storm the global box office. Now his third installment is a project more than expected, especially because they have already assured us that we will see the original cast of 'Jurassic Park' and that, finally, the dinosaurs They live with human beings.

Although there is still enough to see this third installment, because 'Jurassic World 3' it won't reach until June 11, 2021 Its director, Colin Trevorrow, wanted to give the fandom an early gift: A first image It was through his Twitter account where the filmmaker – who was also the first director chosen for the last film of Star wars but that was finally out of the project – he wanted to share a small video that shows how the story continues to progress little by little.

Titled "next steps", in it we can see how one of the dinosaurs that we will see on the tape moves: a Triceratops baby. And it's not CGI, Trevorrow is betting on animatronics