Colin Trevorrow, prepared for the filming of 'Jurassic World 3'

The director of 'Jurassic World 3', Colin Trevorrow, has suggested that the production of the third installment will begin very soon.

It's been almost two years since 'Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom' arrived, directed by J.A. Bayona, which was certainly a financial success. The third film has been in process for a while, but few developments have emerged in recent months. Now the filmmaker has apparently confirmed that the production of the final film of the trilogy is falling.

The details of the plot have been kept secret, but it is assumed that 'Jurassic World 3' will resume the story where 'The fallen kingdom' left it, indicating that dinosaurs have escaped and are free. The cast will feature Chris Pratt Y Bryce Dallas Howard returning for the third time. In addition, the original stars of 'Jurassic Park', Laura Dern, Sam Neill Y Jeff Goldblum They will have appearances in the new footage. It has also been confirmed that Jake johnson Y Omar Sy They would return after appearing in 'Jurassic World'. Other returning cast members are Justice Smith Y Daniella Pineda.

Last week, Pratt said the shooting of the third movie would start soon, and Trevorrow has now backed it. On Twitter, the filmmaker published a photo with a dinosario not as scary as those in the movies.

Last September, Universal began promoting 'Jurassic World 3' by launching a short film set in the universe of the film, entitled 'Battle at Big Rock'. That movie hinted at the conflict in the new story, which seems to be about what happens when dinosaurs launch into the world.

'Jurassic World 3' will be one of the most anticipated films of 2021, given that it is the closing of the trilogy. Given all the returning actors, aim to make it an appointment in the cinemas of the most exciting for fans. It is expected to be in theaters June 2021.