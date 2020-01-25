Colin Trevorrow finally reveals the name he had planned for episode IX of Star Wars

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last episode of the saga Star warstitled The rise of Skywalker, has meant the end of an entire era of consummate films with an overwhelming community of fans worldwide. However, the film is already the worst rated of the entire franchise, something that makes many fans wonder what were the original plans for this episode IX.

Colin Trevorrow I was going to be a filmmaker in charge of carrying out the last episode of Star Wars, but, finally, the project passed into the hands of the well-known director of the Lost series, J. J. Abrams. In spite of everything, some fans are still asking some questions about what would have happened if Trevorrow had carried out episode IX.

So many are the questions, that the film director has decided to answer a fan who asked for explanations for the recent conceptual arts that have leaked and asked him for the title he would have given to the film.

Yes, this is from Duel of the Fates. But I'll never kill R2 … he just took a bad hit. Happens to all of us. https://t.co/ekGMRUdV2g – Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) January 24, 2020

Instead of Skywalker's rise, Trevorrow would have opted for "Duel of the Fates" or Destiny Duel, a title reminiscent of the wonderful theme composed of John williams for The Phantom Menace. In addition, the filmmaker admits that he would not have killed R2D2, as much as the images do not suggest, he simply "had had a bad blow, it could happen to anyone."

Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker not only leaked unpublished images in his first art book, but we also recently saw the full script that Colin Trevorrow devised for the last film. In this script we can see important divergences regarding the history of the final movie. Its protagonists face very different challenges, so perhaps the critics would have received it in a very different way.